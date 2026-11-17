MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar suffered another disappointing defeat on Tuesday, going down 1-0 to South Korea in an international friendly at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Oh Se-hun's 43rd-minute header settled a match dominated by the visitors, with Qatar goalkeeper Salah Zakaria producing a series of outstanding saves to prevent South Korea from winning by a much wider margin.

For Julen Lopetegui's side, it was another sobering night following Friday's 3-0 defeat by Australia. Qatar had hoped to respond strongly against another of Asia's leading teams, but once again struggled to match their opponents for intensity, quality and attacking threat.

South Korea controlled the game from the outset, with Qatar failing to register a single attempt in the first half. The visitors finished with 22 shots to Qatar's two, and only Zakaria's impressive performance kept the scoreline respectable.

Zakaria, who replaced Mahmoud Abunada in goal, was called into action as early as the sixth minute when Song Min-kyu struck the post after getting past Bassam al-Rawi and creating space inside the box.

The Qatar goalkeeper then denied Lee Kang-in from a free-kick in the 16th minute before producing another fine save three minutes later to keep out Son Heung-min's close-range effort.

South Korea continued to apply pressure, with Zakaria again coming to Qatar's rescue in the 35th minute when he punched away Oh's header.

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Qatar goalkeeper Salah Zakaria producing a series of outstanding saves to prevent South Korea from winning by a much wider margin.

But the pressure finally told two minutes before half-time. Song raced into the box from the left and delivered a cross towards the centre, where Oh rose above the Qatar defence and headed into the top-left corner beyond Zakaria.

The goal was a fair reflection of South Korea's dominance and left Qatar facing another uphill task after the break. Lopetegui made nine substitutions in the second half and Qatar showed some improvement, but they still struggled to build sustained pressure or seriously threaten the visitors' defence.

South Korea continued to create the better chances, with Lee hitting the side netting in the 58th minute after being played through by Son.

Qatar were spared again in the 65th minute when Choi Jun's effort appeared destined for the net, only for Boualem Khoukhi to block the shot just in front of the goal line.

Zakaria remained Qatar's standout performer. He saved another effort from Oh in the 68th minute and, two minutes later, made another brave intervention to deny the South Korean striker.

At the other end, Qatar struggled to produce anything of similar quality. Their attack, which had also been largely subdued against Australia, once again failed to seriously trouble South Korea. South Korea goalkeeper Song Bum-keun enjoyed a remarkably quiet evening as Qatar failed to register a shot on target.

The defeat leaves Qatar ending the year on another disappointing note after successive losses to Australia and South Korea. It could also prove to be Lopetegui's final match in charge of Al Annabi. The former Real Madrid and Spain coach is reportedly set to leave when his contract expires in April, with no talks currently under way between him and the Qatar Football Association over a new deal.

Meanwhile, South Korea interim coach Robert Moreno said he would be ready to help the team improve if given the opportunity to continue in the role. The Korea Football Association appointed Moreno on a caretaker basis in early September, two months after Hong Myung-bo resigned following South Korea's group-stage elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Moreno's six-match spell has produced three wins, one draw and two losses, with his contract due to expire on November 27.“Obviously, I believe I can help the team and make it better in many areas,” Moreno said at his post-match press conference.

“Considering the time constraints in these FIFA international match windows, I think we will need more stability and need help in formulating long-term plans. And in order to study Korean players and identify the ones that can help the national team, I think it is important to have enough time to do so. Building trust is also crucial.”

Qatar football South Korea Oh Se-hun international friendly