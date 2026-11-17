MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab Cultural House "Al Diwan" in Berlin, in cooperation with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Web Summit team, hosted a promotional event for the fourth edition of Web Summit Qatar, scheduled to take place in Doha from January 31 to February 3, 2027.

The event was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, along with Saud Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Studies and Strategic Planning Department at the Government Communications Office, as well as officials, experts and representatives from the technology, investment and entrepreneurship sectors, research institutions, and German and Qatari companies.

The event formed part of preparations for Doha to host the upcoming edition of the summit and was held as part of a series of international promotional activities announced by the Government Communications Office last September. The activities seek to showcase the opportunities offered by the summit, attract startups and investors, and strengthen connections between Qatar's innovation ecosystem and global technology hubs.

In his opening remarks, HE Ambassador Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar underscored the importance of Qatar-Germany relations and the significant scope for expanding cooperation in technology, scientific research, investment, advanced industries and human capital development. He noted that the bilateral relationship rests on a longstanding foundation of trust, dialogue and mutual respect.

He said the world is undergoing profound and rapid transformation, with technology reshaping economies and redefining how societies develop, compete and collaborate. Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies, he noted, are opening new horizons for business and innovation.

He emphasized that technology alone does not shape the future; rather, it is shaped by the people who develop it, the ideas they exchange, the capital that supports them, and the partnerships that enable innovation to transcend borders.

HE Ambassador Al Hamar noted that Germany enjoys a distinctive global standing, underpinned by its industrial strength, engineering excellence, research institutions and advanced innovation ecosystem. Qatar, meanwhile, is pursuing an ambitious strategy to diversify its economy by investing in knowledge, digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship and future-oriented industries.

He stressed that the two countries' complementary strengths create significant opportunities for closer cooperation, noting that Qatar views Germany as more than an important economic partner and sees considerable scope for deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He added that Qatar offers German companies, entrepreneurs and investors more than access to a growing market, serving as a gateway to a dynamic regional economy and providing opportunities to build relationships with markets and partners across the Middle East and beyond.

In this context, HE Ambassador Al Hamar underscored the importance of Web Summit Qatar 2027 as a platform that brings together ideas, talent, investors and policymakers, creating an environment where meetings and discussions can translate into tangible partnerships and genuine economic opportunities.

He explained that the upcoming edition of the summit will give the global technology community a broader opportunity to learn about Qatar's growing innovation ecosystem. He noted that the Berlin event is intended to initiate dialogue among relevant stakeholders, identify areas of shared interest and build relationships that extend beyond the event and the summit itself.

He urged participants to use the event to connect with potential partners, exchange perspectives and explore opportunities for joint work, stressing that the value of international partnerships is measured not by the number of meetings held, but by the projects and achievements that emerge from them.

For his part, Dr. Lawrence Al Hannawi, Director of the Arab Cultural House "Al Diwan" in Germany told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that hosting the event reflects Al Diwan's vision of deepening ties between Qatar and Germany and opening new avenues for cooperation among institutions and across a range of sectors, particularly technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and investment.

He said the event offers a valuable opportunity to bring together two dynamic and complementary ecosystems -- Berlin's innovation and business ecosystem and its counterpart in Doha -- facilitating the exchange of expertise, identifying partnership and investment prospects, and strengthening connections among entrepreneurs, investors, research institutions and policymakers in both countries.

He added that the significance of such initiatives extends beyond showcasing economic and investment opportunities to fostering enduring relationships among institutions and individuals, and translating shared perspectives and interests into practical partnerships and cross-border projects.

Al Hannawi noted that since its establishment, Al Diwan has sought to establish itself as a platform for dialogue and engagement between Arab and German communities through a diverse range of cultural, intellectual and artistic programs spanning literature, translation, music, language and public discourse.

He explained that Al Diwan's mission extends beyond cultural exchange in its traditional sense, encompassing efforts to build bridges across sectors and disciplines, create spaces for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, and foster joint initiatives.

He also expressed his appreciation for the partnership with the Web Summit Qatar 2027 team and the Government Communications Office, noting that hosting the gathering in Berlin represents an important step toward strengthening ties between the technology and investment communities in Germany and Qatar, ahead of their participation in Web Summit Qatar 2027 in Doha.

He stressed that the true measure of such gatherings lies not merely in the success of the event itself, but in their ability to forge relationships and partnerships that endure and evolve beyond its conclusion, translating into tangible opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The program featured two specialized panel discussions and a presentation showcasing an entrepreneurial experience.

The first panel explored how European technology companies can leverage Qatar's innovation and investment ecosystem to expand into Middle Eastern and emerging markets, with discussions focusing on the role of economic institutions and investors in supporting business growth and international expansion.

Participants included Dr. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chief Strategy Officer at the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar); Filip Dames, Founding Partner at Cherry Ventures; and Dr. Tim Polzehl, Founder and CEO of Gretchen AI GmbH.

The second panel focused on the forces shaping the value and competitiveness of innovation ecosystems in 2027, including deep technology, scientific research and global growth. Discussions examined how scientific research and technological advances can be translated into commercially viable, scalable ventures, while strengthening links between academia, investors and industry and exploring the role of institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds in advancing frontier technologies.

The panel brought together Dr. Thorsten Lambertus, Managing Director of the Institute for Deep Tech Innovation (DEEP) at ESMT Berlin; Dr. Rana Lunin, an investor specializing in healthcare and life sciences; Professor Dr. Iyad Rahwan, Director of the Center for Humans and Machines at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin; and Jan Berewinkel, Head of Business Services Berlin Districts & Startups at Berlin Partner for Business and Technology.

According to Invest Qatar, Web Summit Qatar 2027 is expected to draw more than 30,000 participants, 1,500 startups and 800 investors, underscoring Qatar's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship while advancing economic diversification and digital transformation in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. (QNA)QNA 0848 GMT 2026/11/17

Web Summit Qatar 2027 Arab Cultural House