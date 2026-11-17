MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed 154 sewing machines to skilled beneficiaries in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces, helping women and young people start income-generating activities, improve their families' living conditions and become more self-reliant.

The initiative provided 94 machines in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 60 in Sanghar, Sindh, benefiting more than 1,078 people overall.

By providing essential equipment, the support aims to help people with sewing skills, particularly women, put their expertise to work and establish small businesses to help meet their families' needs. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 of the 94 machines were provided to beneficiaries certified by the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Delivered in co-operation with the authority, the assistance connects vocational training with practical opportunities to earn a living.

Women receiving the support thanked donors and Qatar Charity for providing sewing machines, tables and sewing supplies. They also outlined their plans to use the equipment to earn an income from home and help support their families.“I had the sewing skills, but I did not have a good-quality machine,” said Shazia, one of the beneficiaries.“This support has given me the opportunity to start working from home and contribute to my family's income. I hope to earn a regular living and cover some household expenses myself.”

Afsana Gul, a beneficiary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said receiving a sewing machine had enabled her to start her own business. She thanked Qatar Charity and TEVTA for helping skilled young people, especially women, use their abilities to earn an income.

Ayesha, who lives in a village in Sanghar, said she plans to take tailoring orders from her local community. The equipment, she explained, had given her the confidence and resources to start a home-based business and help support her family.

Another beneficiary, Zareena, hopes to sew clothes for women and children in her area, gradually increasing her income and easing the financial burden on her family.

The initiative builds on Qatar Charity's efforts to economically empower women and young people in Pakistan. Earlier in 2026, the organisation implemented the second phase of an income-generating project in cooperation with TEVTA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supporting 46 people from vulnerable groups.

The assistance included 44 sewing machines, a fully equipped tailoring shop, and an auto rickshaw, enabling beneficiaries to start their own businesses and generate income for their families.

Qatar Charity sewing machines TEVTA