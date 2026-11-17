MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services has honoured young men and women preparing for marriage who took part in the eighth edition of the national 'Efaf' project. The foundation also recognised the sponsors, supporters and partners behind its success, acknowledging their vital role in supporting young people and preparing them to build stable, cohesive families.

Foundation CEO Dr Ayed bin Dabasan al-Qahtani said the project is more than an initiative to facilitate marriage; it embodies a message of love and social solidarity. It reflects a society that sees the happiness of its youth as a shared responsibility, he said, noting that every new household is a building block of national stability.

Al-Qahtani thanked the partners who contributed to the project's success, foremost among them the Ministry of Social Development and Family, whose leadership he praised for its support. He also thanked the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) and the Family Consulting Centre 'Wifaq', the project's strategic partner.

He also commended Qatar University for hosting the participants and helping prepare them through specialised courses and programmes. The university, he said, played a significant role in raising awareness among the youth and deepening their understanding of married life, helping them take on the responsibilities ahead and build families founded on mutual understanding and a sense of duty.

He extended his gratitude to all supporters, partners, trainers and volunteers, as well as members of the foundation and the Qatar Volunteer Centre, praising their efforts in organising the event, welcoming participants and providing support, and thanking everyone who gave their time, effort and generosity.

All those involved, he said, are partners in creating a meaningful impact, bringing joy to young people and embodying the highest ideals of social solidarity. The project's success, he added, reflects the importance of joining the efforts of institutions and entities to serve society and strengthen family stability.

Efaf social solidarity national stability Awqaf