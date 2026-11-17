MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germany and Qatar are looking to strengthen their partnership in technology and innovation, German ambassador to Qatar Oliver Owcza said during the German Unity Day celebration at The St. Regis Doha Tuesday.

The ambassador highlighted German technology's contribution to Qatar's energy and transport sectors and pointed to the upcoming official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Germany from November 19 to 21 as an important step in bilateral relations.

“The economy is another pillar of our partnership, yet too often reduced to sales figures or trade balances. As a matter of fact, it's much more,” he said.

Owcza cited German technology systems used in QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, baggage handling systems at Hamad International Airport and German contributions to conceptual designs for Qatar Rail and Doha blade-->

He said this year's celebration focused on German-Qatari technological leadership, highlighting innovations developed in Germany alongside technologies jointly developed in and for Qatar.

Three companies - DHL, NBK (Mercedes-Benz) and Siemens - participated in the celebration, showcasing technological innovations through interactive exhibition stands. The displays highlighted how technology can improve efficiency, simplify operations and support business blade-->

The event also featured vehicles from Porsche, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, alongside a Formula 1 racing car and a Lekhwiya vehicle. An interactive LED tunnel presented 14 major milestones in German innovation.

“Through these exhibits, we want to pay tribute to the silent engineers behind these achievements,” Owcza said.

Turning to bilateral relations, the ambassador described the Amir's upcoming visit to Germany as a significant moment for the partnership.

“I am confident we will witness our partnership to be lifted to the next level,” he blade-->

He also recalled German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Doha in February, when both sides emphasised their commitment to deepening co-operation across different sectors.

Owcza highlighted growing cooperation in security, citing visits by the two countries' interior ministers as examples of closer ties and mutual trust.

“Germany, before and throughout this crisis, stood and stands side by side and in solidarity with Qatar,” he said.

He praised Qatar's response to regional challenges, particularly the efforts of its armed forces, civil defence personnel and diplomats.

The ambassador also highlighted the upcoming opening of the Gerhard Richter Pavilion at the Museum of Islamic Art Park in Doha as a new development in German-Qatari cultural co-operation.

The reception brought together government officials, diplomats and business representatives, including His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

German Unity Day His Highness the Amir bilateral relations LNG