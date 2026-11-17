MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

By Nitya Chakraborty

The first ever trilateral summit between USA, China and Russia scheduled at Shenzhen in China on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit has all the signals of being turned into a bilateral between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump with President Putin acting more as an observer rather than an equal participant in the trilateral.

China is the host of the APEC meet. This trilateral was not on the U.S. agenda even two weeks before. China took the initiative for holding the trilateral in the wake of the November 3 midterm defeat of Trump and later disclosures about the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who later resigned. Officially the U.S sources are mentioning that arms control issue will be on the top of agenda. Trump himself said that he would not take up with Xi Jinping the Nvidia issue with the rider the Chinese President may however raise it.

Officially, the Chinese Government said on the eve of the meeting that the November 19 trilateral marks first ever face to face meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the U.S. in history. The three presidents will engage in an in depth exchange of views on maintaining world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among the major countries, making this a landmark event. Chinese message is that in this turbulent world, the global society can forge a new path for peaceful coexistence of great powers into this new era of multipolarity.

That way, the Chinese foreign ministry is making a big issue of the November 19 summit and it is apparent that China will expect some positive fallout from the discussions at the trilateral so that President Xi can claim success for the summit and the recognition of China as the country which opts for dialogue and negotiations for dealing with the complex issues rather than using force.

See also Cockroaches Survive BJP Extermination Strategies, Overwhelm Exorcist

As regards Trump, the Nvidia scandal crisis has come at a time when he has been politically weakened after the defeat in November 3 midterm polls. It is known in the American industry circles that Trump was very close to the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The Trump family has been immensely benefitted by the rise in Nvidia's stocks prices in the recent years. According to Washington Post analysis, Trump's stocks in Nvidia might have gone up from US$ 1.3 million at the end of 2024 to more than US$13 million in October this year.. Trump has never hid his liking for Huang. He has supported the demand of Silicon Valley CEOs to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO again.

The Nvidia spy scandal will be major issue under investigation by the House Committees of the Congress which will be in session in January. In the next six weeks before the year end, new disclosures might come up embarrassing both President Xi as also President Trump. Since Huang is an American citizen of Chinese origin, there is a campaign in the right wing press for strict vigilance against the Chinese Americans many of whom are in the senior positions of the high tech units including AI companies. The issue is of immediate concern to both Trump and Xi.

Trump is accompanied by the commerce secretary Lutnick who has been charged by the democrats and a section of media of being responsible for being soft to the Nvidia allowing supply of chips to China averting restrictions. Lutnick has denied that, but investigations will be continued. Already, the commerce department has to issue a new order requiring companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for U.S. export licenses for advance chips. The reason is that these five countries have been used as a conduit for illegally supplying chips to China.

Even if Lutnick does not resign as is being demanded by the Democrats as also a section of Republicans, his powers will be curbed when the new Congress session starts in January. The democrats nominated house committees will be taking over a lot of powers from the commerce department in such critical cases. For China, the scenario is bleak as some of the assurances given by President Trump during the last May summit in Beijing, will be difficult to be implemented by the Trump administration though he is still in executive position for the next two years.

See also Trump's Defeat In Midterm May Lead To Both Challenges And Opportunities For Indian Economy

So it is imperative Trump and XI finds out a formula for containing the fallout of Nvidia scandal and to ensure that the damage to the burgeoning technological ties between US and China is limited. The two Presidents have lot of stakes in this Nvidia fall out issue. Even if the talks are not concluded, it can be continued at Florida at the G-20 summit on December 14-15 this year when both President Xi and President Trump will be attending. Trump is the host of December G20 summit.

Interestingly, when many U.S. as also other western analysts are terming the trilateral summit another Yalta type summit or a sort of G3 Chinese official media strongly refutes this contention. Chinese Communist Party's official daily The Global Times in its latest issue says when Russia, China and the U.S. demonstrate through concrete actions that a new type of major country relations is a viable model for co-existence, more countries will be willing to join the ranks of multilateral cooperation. The old mind set of dividing the world along the lines of bloc confrontation, will naturally lose its appeal. The outcome of the November 19 trilateral will be watched with keen interest globally. (IPA Service)