China's Recombinant Collagen Technology Wins The INPD Innovative Manufacturing Process Award Arabian Post
Key C, a brand under Shandong Freda Biotech Co., Ltd., won the INPD Innovative Manufacturing Process Award with its proprietary Membrane-Penetrating Collagen Technology, marking a new stage in which China's collagen technology moves from“following ingredients” to“exporting intelligent manufacturing”.
01 Ending the Pain Point That “ Intact Collagen Is Too Large to Penetrate “
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