MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Itumirim - Selling to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is one of the goals of coffee producer Márcio Custódio and his family, who run Fazenda Cetec in Itumirim, southern Minas Gerais, Brazil. The emirate values high value-added beans and offers potential for Brazilian coffee, Custódio told a group of journalists among the coffee trees during a visit to his farm last Tuesday (10), at the invitation of the Brazilian National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA ).

Created as a coffee education and development center, Fazenda Cetec became a coffee-producing farm in 2015. Of its 100 hectares, approximately 68 hectares are planted, yielding between 2,500 and 3,000 bags of specialty coffee per year.

Custódio, his wife, Fabíola, and their two children work on the farm, as do his nieces Nathália and Thaís and Thaís's husband, Heitor Botelho. In January, Custódio and Fabíola represented the company at the World of Coffee Dubai trade show.

The Emirati consumer, the producer said, has characteristics that caught his attention: they value coffee consumption, as evidenced by the number of cafés across the city, and like to brew coffee with cardamom. Another“detail” did not go unnoticed by the producer, who pointed out that“They really like coffee from Ethiopia and Brazil.”

Fazenda Cetec Foreign Trade Manager Thaís Botelho said the Arab market, especially the Gulf, has the potential to become a major consumer. She sees other opportunities in selling there as well.

“From this market, we can expand into several others. The entire Middle East is very good for us, including in terms of returns. We believe that by reaching this market, more countries and markets can get to know our coffee,” she said.

In addition to taking part in international events, Fazenda Cetec representatives meet with potential buyers from the Arab world in Brazil. In November, Thaís held meetings with a company from Doha, Qatar. The talks, she said, could yield results in the long term.

“I see potential for us to develop a business partnership, making it a potential buyer for 2027,” she said.

In addition, she met with an executive from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). A free zone, the DMCC is a global trade hub and a coffee processing center where producers can store, roast and package their beans.

Fazenda Cetec is capable of carrying out the entire coffee production process at its facilities, from the plant to grinding for final consumption. It also processes part of its production at the Ucom plant, which stores and sorts the beans, packages them and ships coffee from Minasul cooperative members, of which it is a member. Cetec has recently shipped 1,300 bags of coffee to a trading company in Ireland, which is expected to distribute the product to local customers. But even after reaching European consumers, the main buyers of Brazilian coffee, Custódio remains focused on reaching Arab markets and sums up his goal, saying,“Dubai is a wonderful market.”

Read more:

Brazil's Minas Gerais coffee seeks more importers

*Trip conducted at the invitation of the CNA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Daniel Fagundes/CNADaniel Fagundes/CNADaniel Fagundes/CNA

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