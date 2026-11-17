Jackson Wang's Wax Figure Arrives At Madame Tussauds Singapore For A Limited-Time Experience
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Step into Hallyu: Enter Your Bias's World. No Screen. No Barrier – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Get ready to step into the world of Hallyu! Madame Tussauds Singapore invites visitors to celebrate the energy and excitement of Korean pop culture with its Step into Hallyu campaign. From getting up close with global music sensation Jackson Wang to taking on K-pop dance challenges, guests can enjoy a range of interactive experiences inspired by the music, stars and fandoms that have captivated audiences worldwide.
Running from 18 November to 31 December 2026, the campaign offers fans new ways to connect with their favourite idols such as Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop and many more, through lifelike wax figures, interactive activities and exclusive offers.
Step into the Spotlight with Jackson Wang
Jackson Wang's wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 18 November 2026 to 8 April 2027, on loan from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Fans can get up close with this internationally acclaimed performer and capture memorable moments with his lifelike figure.
To make the experience even more engaging, visitors can take part in the Hallyu Fan Quest Bingo Challenge, completing fun activities such as recreating a K-drama scene and taking a selfie with Jackson Wang's figure. Those who complete the challenge and share it on Instagram, tagging @mtssingapore with #MTSGHallyu can redeem an exclusive gift onsite (while stocks last).
Show Off Your Moves with the K-Pop Dance Challenge
Ready to dance like your favourite idols? From 18 November to 31 December 2026, guests can take on the K-Pop Dance Challenge, learning a short dance routine through an SM Universe tutorial video featured onsite. They can also record and share their dance videos on social media, tagging @mtssingapore with #MTSGHallyu, for a chance to win $500 shopping vouchers.
The collaboration with SM Universe continues with an exclusive offer for Madame Tussauds Singapore guests. During this period, dance lovers who purchase a K-Pop Holiday Training Programme can enjoy an exclusive $100 member discount and receive a complimentary SM Universe gym bag (worth $80).
From 18 to 29 November 2026, guests can also join a joint Instagram giveaway, with 2 pairs of Madame Tussauds Singapore tickets and SM Universe's K-Pop dance workshops up for grabs. For the detailed giveaway rules, follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Instagram and join the fun!
With Step into Hallyu, Madame Tussauds Singapore brings fans closer to the stars and culture they love, offering fresh ways to express their fandom, try something new and create lasting memories.
As an attraction that brings entertainment icons closer to their fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to create immersive experiences that celebrate the personalities and cultural moments shaping popular culture today.
For more information, please visit
Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSingapore
Madame Tussauds SingaporeMadame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered for over 250 years. With 17 Merlin-operated attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.
About Merlin Entertainments
Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.
See for more information.
Running from 18 November to 31 December 2026, the campaign offers fans new ways to connect with their favourite idols such as Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop and many more, through lifelike wax figures, interactive activities and exclusive offers.
Step into the Spotlight with Jackson Wang
Jackson Wang's wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 18 November 2026 to 8 April 2027, on loan from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Fans can get up close with this internationally acclaimed performer and capture memorable moments with his lifelike figure.
To make the experience even more engaging, visitors can take part in the Hallyu Fan Quest Bingo Challenge, completing fun activities such as recreating a K-drama scene and taking a selfie with Jackson Wang's figure. Those who complete the challenge and share it on Instagram, tagging @mtssingapore with #MTSGHallyu can redeem an exclusive gift onsite (while stocks last).
Show Off Your Moves with the K-Pop Dance Challenge
Ready to dance like your favourite idols? From 18 November to 31 December 2026, guests can take on the K-Pop Dance Challenge, learning a short dance routine through an SM Universe tutorial video featured onsite. They can also record and share their dance videos on social media, tagging @mtssingapore with #MTSGHallyu, for a chance to win $500 shopping vouchers.
The collaboration with SM Universe continues with an exclusive offer for Madame Tussauds Singapore guests. During this period, dance lovers who purchase a K-Pop Holiday Training Programme can enjoy an exclusive $100 member discount and receive a complimentary SM Universe gym bag (worth $80).
From 18 to 29 November 2026, guests can also join a joint Instagram giveaway, with 2 pairs of Madame Tussauds Singapore tickets and SM Universe's K-Pop dance workshops up for grabs. For the detailed giveaway rules, follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Instagram and join the fun!
With Step into Hallyu, Madame Tussauds Singapore brings fans closer to the stars and culture they love, offering fresh ways to express their fandom, try something new and create lasting memories.
As an attraction that brings entertainment icons closer to their fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to create immersive experiences that celebrate the personalities and cultural moments shaping popular culture today.
For more information, please visit
Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSingapore
Madame Tussauds SingaporeMadame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered for over 250 years. With 17 Merlin-operated attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.
About Merlin Entertainments
Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.
See for more information.
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