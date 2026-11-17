MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's will present a collection of approximately, created in collaboration with artists such as, and, in an upcoming online sale. The“Scarcity & Infinity” sale will run fromduring the auction house's luxury week, with a selection of the handbags on public view at Christie'sfrom. The sale opens on, the day before Thanksgiving in the US.

Key items include multiple pieces from Murakami's Artycapucines collaborations with Louis Vuitton. Among these are a grinning, wide-eyed panda purse encrusted with Swarovski crystal, estimated at $20,000–$30,000, which is the sale's top lot. Other Murakami designs feature a semicircular bag covered with rainbow mink fur, estimated at $10,000–$15,000, and a pink calfskin handbag adorned with octopus tentacles, also estimated at $10,000–$15,000.

Rachel Koffsky Parker, Christie's international head of handbags and accessories, said in a statement,“This collection celebrates an extraordinary intersection of art, fashion, and design, and the idea that a work of art can be something we carry with us.”

The“Scarcity & Infinity” sale also features a 2023 limited-edition yellow leather pumpkin-shaped bag by Kusama, where her signature polka dots are replaced by black LV logos. While Kusama and Murakami have extensive histories with Louis Vuitton, the late architect Frank Gehry, known for his distinctive museum designs like the Guggenheim Bilbao and the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, embarked on a notable collaboration with the fashion house in 2023. This resulted in a line of 11 handbags unveiled at Art Basel Miami Beach that year. Several of these pieces are included in the upcoming sale, such as a metallic bear bag, estimated at $10,000–$15,000, and a white crocodile Capucines bag featuring a red fish design, estimated at $6,000–$8,000. Additional artist collaborations represented in the Christie's offering include works by Pharrell Williams, Stephen Sprouse, Jeff Koons, Nigel Peake, Tom Sachs, and Yohei Yama.

We previously reported:

Two rare Jan van Huysum pendant paintings,“A Vase of Flowers” and“Fruit with Flowers,” are expected to sell for up to $10.7 million at Christie's London.

Source: ARTnews