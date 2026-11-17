MENAFN - USA Art News)has introduced three new fragrances inspired by the late artist, expanding its collection that also features ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, and a limited-edition line ofhandbags. A press release from the brand stated,“Three fragrances, three ways to let the imagination speak.”

Among the scents, Attrape-Rêves is characterized as“a radiant, optimistic fragrance that carries the promise embodied by the 'radiant baby,' Keith Haring's emblem.” Another fragrance, Imagination, reportedly features“the artist's celebrated characters” on the bottle and its case, which also appear on a matching travel case crafted from coated Monogram canvas. This scent is meant to convey that“everyone holds an infinite field of possibilities within.” The third fragrance, Ombre Nomade, is described as“a golden labyrinth, with no beginning or end, its lines echoing the swirls of oud wood.”

The fragrance collection, along with the rest of the Louis Vuitton Keith Haring line, will become available for sale at Louis Vuitton stores beginning January 1. The line draws inspiration, in part, from a garment case that Haring painted with his radiant baby motif decades ago. Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of women's collections, previously incorporated this motif into his Cruise 2027 Show, which was presented at the Frick Collection in New York as part of a three-year collaboration between the brand and the museum.

Source: ARTnews