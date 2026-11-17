MENAFN - USA Art News) A unique public memorial in, known as the“Monument Against Fascism,” gradually disappeared into the earth over aafter its. Located at the intersection of Harburger Ring and Sand Street, the monument is now entirely subterranean, visible only through a small glass window alongside a plaque.

Originally a 40-foot-tall rectangular aluminum pillar encased in lead sheeting, the artwork invited Hamburg residents to inscribe personal pledges against authoritarianism. Conceived by married conceptual artists Esther Shalev-Gerz and Jochen Gerz, and commissioned by the Municipal Council of Hamburg-Harburg, the structure was progressively lowered into the ground until it was fully buried.

The monument was designed to confront both Germany's Nazi past and the resurgence of far-right politics. It aimed for a provocative effect, deliberately avoiding the monumental architectural styles often favored by fascists, serving instead as an“anti-monument” to emphasize the personal and ongoing struggle against fascism.

We previously reported:

A DC court has issued a 14-day restraining order against the construction of Trump's proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch after a protest and NCPC approval.

Source: Hyperallergic