MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill present“Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection,” an exhibition featuring costumes and instruments from the global superstar's career. The show, scheduled fromthrough, will include items from Swift'swhich visitedandbetweenand

Visitors can expect to see rhinestone-embellished outfits and objects spanning the 12 eras of Swift's musical journey, beginning with her 2006 debut single“Tim McGraw.” Highlights include a custom red Alberta Ferretti gown worn during her 2020“Folklore” and“Evermore” sets, a bejeweled Zuhair Murad bodysuit from 2022, and pieces from her latest album, 2025's“The Life of a Showgirl.” The exhibition also features instruments such as a Deering banjo from the 2010“Speak Now World Tour,” a green Gibson J-180 acoustic guitar from the 2017“Reputation Stadium Tour,” and a mandolin used in the 2020 music video for“Willow.”

Kristen Hoskins, the museum's director of public programs, stated that this marks a significant first for the institution.“This is the first exhibition in the MFA's history devoted to a musician, and we're thrilled to invite visitors for an up-close look at the fashion and instruments of one of the most influential cultural figures of our time,” Hoskins said. She added,“I'm excited to welcome audiences across generations to this unique experience at the museum, especially Swifties, whose passion and community building are an essential part of Taylor's story.”

Jared Katz, the museum's curator of musical instruments, emphasized the MFA's expertise in hosting such a display.“With over a century of experience celebrating the art of musical instruments and fashion, the MFA is the perfect place to host an exhibition exploring Taylor Swift's exceptional artistry,” Katz said.

The museum aims to guide both fans and general visitors through Swift's career, which has generated over 245 million album sales worldwide. The MFA Boston is not the first institution to honor the pop star; in 2024, London's Victoria and Albert Museum showcased 16 looks from her“The Eras Tour,” an event attended by figures such as Tom Cruise and Prince William with his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Source: ARTnews