MENAFN - USA Art News) The annual art fair organized by the(ADAA) returned to thethis past weekend as the ADAA Fair, following a one-year pause. The event showcased a more curated selection of, down from 75 two years prior, with a focus on regional American galleries and newer ADAA members.

ADAA executive director Kinsey Robb explained to Observer that the strategic pause in 2022 allowed the association to reassess its mission in a significantly altered art market.“The growth of the international fair calendar, rising operating costs and evolving collector behavior have changed the environment in which galleries operate,” Robb stated. She added,“As a nonprofit association, we have a responsibility to periodically return to our mission and assess whether our programs and initiatives continue to serve our members effectively.” The break provided an opportunity to examine the fair's structure, positioning, and how it could better serve its members.

Sales highlights included Jonathan Boos securing one of the top sales with Agnes Pelton's painting, The Well of Peace (1932), which had an asking price of $2.4 million. The gallery also sold a work by Beauford Delaney for $1.6 million. Schoelkopf Gallery, an exhibitor since the fair's inception in 1989, sold a significant oil painting by Pat Passlof priced at $700,000–800,000, alongside an ink-on-paper work for $5,000–7,000. Michael Kohn Gallery sold an Andy Warhol piece for $125,000 during the preview, a Lita Albuquerque work for $45,000, and a Joe Goode piece for $100,000.

Demand was particularly strong for long-overlooked postwar women artists. Berry Campbell, known for its focus on neglected American postwar artists, including women of Abstract Expressionism, sold a lyrical Venetian scene by Janice Biala, Campo Santo Spirito, Venice (circa 1982), for $110,000. Eric Firestone Gallery also reported robust sales of postwar women artists, with two works by Jeanne Reynal and Elise Asher each selling for $200,000, and Pat Passlof's Untitled (1960) priced at $85,000.

On the contemporary side, Jessica Silverman sold several works from its solo presentation of Julie Buffalohead during the preview, priced from $22,000 to $50,000. Charles Moffett sold four paintings by Lily Stockman for $20,000 each, and all of Julia Jo's new abstractions, priced at $30,000 to $40,000 each. Perrotin reported a first-day sellout for its two-person presentation featuring flower-inspired paintings by Susumu Kamijo and biomorphic bronzes by Alma Allen; all works in the booth were priced between $30,000 and $45,000. Nicodim saw six of Nicola Samorì's smaller paintings sell early, priced between $20,000 and $80,000.

Uruguay- and Miami-based Piero Atchugarry Gallery made its ADAA debut with a solo booth of gravity-defying sculptures by Brazilian artist Túlio Pinto. Atchugarry stated,“We placed works in Chicago, Miami and New York collections.” The fair also highlighted works on paper, with Peter Blum's solo presentation of Alex Katz offering pieces from $15,000. AH Arts sold a work on paper by Helen Frankenthaler for $75,000, and James Barron Art sold works by Beverly Pepper, Kenneth Noland, and Kikuo Saito, each priced between $45,000 and $85,000. Michael Rosenfeld Gallery's spotlight on Alfonso Ossorio's shaped works from his 1949–1953 Victorias Drawings series included a central canvas priced at $2.2 million.

We previously reported:

The ADAA Fair returns to the Park Avenue Armory on November 12, rebranded and with the Whitney Museum of American Art as its new beneficiary.

The ADAA Fair, formerly the Art Show, is relaunching under new leadership with 63 galleries and a Whitney Museum of American Art Preview Gala.

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) Art Fair offered a friendly atmosphere during its VIP preview at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan.

Source: Observer Arts