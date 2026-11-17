MENAFN - USA Art News) Wassily Kandinsky, often recognized as the pioneer of abstract art, has consistently been a highly sought-after artist in the modern art market. His auction records have frequently seen incremental increases, sometimes by less than a million dollars, with one instance atineven witnessing the record broken twice within an hour. These previous sales typically edged the artist's ceiling higher rather than drastically surpassing it.

However, this trend may soon change. On November 17, Christie's New York plans to offer Kandinsky's Betonte Ecken ( 1922-23 ) with an estimated price range of $60 million to $80 million. The painting was acquired by its anonymous current owner at Sotheby's New York in 1986. ARTnews reported that Christie's has guaranteed this sale will establish a new benchmark for Kandinsky's work.

We previously reported:

Pablo Picasso remains the top-grossing artist at auction, with his works generating $245 million across 3,400 lots in 2020 alone.

Valentina Castellani's new book, "Trading Beauty: Art Market Histories from the Altar to the Gallery," explores how the art market evolved from patron-driven

A 1960“Infinity Net” painting by Yayoi Kusama sold for $14.7 million at Sotheby's New York, setting a new auction record for the artist.

Source: ARTnews