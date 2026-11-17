Kandinsky's Betonte Ecken Expected To Fetch Up To $80 Million At Christie's
However, this trend may soon change. On November 17, Christie's New York plans to offer Kandinsky's Betonte Ecken ( 1922-23 ) with an estimated price range of $60 million to $80 million. The painting was acquired by its anonymous current owner at Sotheby's New York in 1986. ARTnews reported that Christie's has guaranteed this sale will establish a new benchmark for Kandinsky's work.We previously reported:
Pablo Picasso remains the top-grossing artist at auction, with his works generating $245 million across 3,400 lots in 2020 alone.
Valentina Castellani's new book, "Trading Beauty: Art Market Histories from the Altar to the Gallery," explores how the art market evolved from patron-driven
A 1960“Infinity Net” painting by Yayoi Kusama sold for $14.7 million at Sotheby's New York, setting a new auction record for the artist.
Source: ARTnews
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