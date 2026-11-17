Hilma Af Klint Work“Ser III No. 5” Heads To Auction For First Time In Decades
Bukowskis estimates that“Ser III No. 5” could fetch up to 8 million SEK (approximately $791,000 ). Af Klint, who died in 1944, stipulated that her paintings remain unseen for 20 years after her death. Her legacy has long been a subject of discussion, with some advocating for her works to be kept together rather than entering the commercial market.
Separately, Sotheby's has announced a“mutually satisfactory resolution” in a dispute concerning Van Gogh's“Châtaigniers en fleurs” (1890). The heirs of Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer had requested the withdrawal of the painting from a Sotheby's sale, alleging it was sold under duress during Nazi persecution. The work, valued at $180 million, is scheduled to go under the hammer tonight.We previously reported:
A rare Hilma af Klint abstract painting,“Ser III No. 5” (1920), is set to go to auction at Bukowskis with an estimate up to $800,000.
ARTnews has named Theresa Hak Kyung Cha its 2026 Historical Artist of the Year, coinciding with a major retrospective at BAMPFA and Artists Space.
Source: Hyperallergic
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