MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting by Swedish spiritualist and abstract art pioneer, titled“Ser III No. 5” (1920), is set to go to auction for the first time in over. The work, an oil and graphite on canvas, will be offered at Stockholm-based auction houseduring its sale scheduled for

Bukowskis estimates that“Ser III No. 5” could fetch up to 8 million SEK (approximately $791,000 ). Af Klint, who died in 1944, stipulated that her paintings remain unseen for 20 years after her death. Her legacy has long been a subject of discussion, with some advocating for her works to be kept together rather than entering the commercial market.

Separately, Sotheby's has announced a“mutually satisfactory resolution” in a dispute concerning Van Gogh's“Châtaigniers en fleurs” (1890). The heirs of Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer had requested the withdrawal of the painting from a Sotheby's sale, alleging it was sold under duress during Nazi persecution. The work, valued at $180 million, is scheduled to go under the hammer tonight.

We previously reported:

A rare Hilma af Klint abstract painting,“Ser III No. 5” (1920), is set to go to auction at Bukowskis with an estimate up to $800,000.

ARTnews has named Theresa Hak Kyung Cha its 2026 Historical Artist of the Year, coinciding with a major retrospective at BAMPFA and Artists Space.

Source: Hyperallergic