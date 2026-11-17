MENAFN - USA Art News) The collaborative project“The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa,” originally conceived in, will debut new elements atin. While previous interactions with the work have largely been digital, this upcoming presentation will incorporate physical paintings and new contributors.

Presented at booth Z6 within Zero 10, the fair's digital art section, the project revives the partnership between the Yawanawa people of the Brazilian Amazon and Turkish multimedia artist Refik Anadol. This iteration is enhanced by original drawings from sisters Nawashahu and Mukashahu Yawanawa, which serve as a foundational element of the exhibition.

The integration of new materials and thematic focus is significant. During a visit to the historic Yawanawa community in Acre, Anadol and his collaborator Efsun Erkılıç centered their inquiry on how the Yawanawa wished to represent themselves. The sisters responded through painting. Nawashahu, who created the initial works with Mukashahu, noted:“In the paintings, every stroke carries the strength of our ancestry, the beauty of nature, and magic of our spiritual world.”

These artworks are part of a broader effort by the Yawanawa to preserve their language, songs, ceremonies, and artistic traditions for future generations. Women in the community are crucial to this cultural continuity, and Chief Biraci Brasil Nixiwaka Yawanawa has identified parallels between the sisters' paintings and other community practices.

Anadol's studio has developed a specialized artificial intelligence model trained on the Yawanawa's 2023 works, integrating them with data from a village weather station. Yawanawa songs form the soundtrack. The Miami presentation will feature a dozen screens displaying all 1,000 pieces from the resulting digital collection.

Alongside the digital display, the artists will exhibit the original works that initiated the project. This includes Breathing Forest ( 2026 ), a new edition of 25 numbered sets reproducing the sisters' original high-resolution drawings. Additionally, three new canvases by the artists, commissioned by Scorpios, will illustrate the evolution of their practice.

Scorpios, a Greek hospitality and lifestyle brand, launched the project at its home base. The Miami exhibition is produced in collaboration with HOFA Gallery and Instituto Nixiwaka, a Yawanawa-led organization. This institute directs proceeds toward cultural preservation and community infrastructure across several villages.

Chief Biraci, who also serves as the institute's president, stated:“For us, the forest is not a resource, it is a living being that we are a part of.” Anadol believes the technology used in this project can bridge cultures rather than threaten them. Ultimately,“The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa” seeks to offer new perspectives on indigenous cultures, the expanding technological landscape, and their potential intersections.

“The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa” will be on view with HOFA Gallery and Instituto Nixiwaka at Art Basel Miami Beach from December 2–6, 2026.

Source: Artnet News