MENAFN - USA Art News) Amedeo Modigliani's stone sculpturesold forat Phillips New York, leading a modern and contemporary art auction that totaled. The sale exceeded the artwork's high estimate ofafter a competitive bidding process.

This particular Tête is one of just over two dozen stone heads created by the Italian artist early in his career. It had remained in the Toronto-based Latner Family Collection for 58 years before coming to auction. Robert Manley, Phillips chairman and head of modern and contemporary art, commented on the work's appeal, saying,“Any auction house on the planet would have loved to have it, but he liked the idea of really getting the extra attention here.”

The current auction record for a Modigliani work from this series stands at $70.7 million, achieved at Sotheby's New York in 2014, according to the Artnet Price Database.

The evening's most expensive painting was British artist David Hockney's David, Celia, Stephen and Ian, London 1982 (1982), from the Chicago-based Joel and Carole Bernstein Family Collection. Estimated at $10 million to $15 million, the Cubist-inspired work sold for $12.2 million, marking the highest price paid for a Hockney artwork this year, the auction house confirmed. Patrizia Koenig, head of sale, described it as“the most significant Hockney to come to auction this year.”

Applause erupted multiple times during the auction. American abstractionist Helen Frankenthaler's Seabreeze (1980) surpassed its estimate to sell for $4.53 million. Specialist Kevie Yang also secured $7.46 million for Alexander Calder's Snow Flurry mobile (1959), which was making its market debut after 67 years in the family of Brazilian art critic Mário Pedrosa. Auctioneer Henry Highley acknowledged Yang during the bidding, stating,“I like your style, Kevie Yang.”

Not all works performed above expectations. Jackson Pollock's Constellation (1946), despite its provenance including dealer Peggy Guggenheim and critic Harold Rosenberg, sold for $3.31 million, below its $3.5 million to $5 million estimate. French painter Henri-Edmond Cross's Canal de la Giudecca, temps d'orage (Venise) (1903–04), one of two Impressionist works offered, barely exceeded its low estimate, selling for $2.52 million. This result, however, makes it the fourth-most expensive Cross ever sold at auction.

The only new auction record set during the sale went to Connecticut-based artist James Prosek. His work Sailfish (2021), estimated at $80,000 to $120,000, fetched $219,300. Prosek's previous auction record was $32,500, achieved by two works: an untitled 2014 painting sold at Christie's in 2018, and Tarpon (2015), a work on paper sold at the same auction house in 2016.

Despite offering fewer lots, 22 compared to 33 in 2025 and 30 in 2024, Phillips's total sales for the evening surpassed its aggregate estimate of $69.9 million to $98.8 million and exceeded last year's result of $67.3 million. Manley explained the strategy, saying,“Auction houses in general would much rather have fewer lots and higher totals. That's one of the things that we try to distinguish ourselves with, as opposed to the other houses, is that we're not trying to have billion-dollar sales. We want to have smaller sales but have them perform extremely well.” Phillips also moved the sale to 4:30 p.m. to avoid conflict with Christie's 20th Century Evening sale, which began at 6:30 p.m.

Source: Artnet News