MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting by, titled Betonte Ecke (1922–23), sold forat Christie's in New York, establishing a new auction record for the modernist Russian painter. The abstract work exceeded its presale estimate ofin the 20th Century evening sale.

Bidding for the piece commenced at $54 million, already surpassing the artist's previous record of $44.8 million, which was set for Murnau mit Kirche II (1910) at Sotheby's in 2023, according to Artnet Price Database. Three bidders competed for the painting, with Christie's global president Alex Rotter ultimately securing the work at a hammer price of $74 million, totaling $85.8 million with fees. This marks the second significant Kandinsky sale at Christie's in two months, following Das bunte Leben (La vie mélangée), 1907, which fetched $41.5 million in London on October 14.

Consigned anonymously, the painting originated from the Nahmad art-dealing family. It was last sold for a hammer price of $1 million in 1986 at Sotheby's in New York, according to the auction house. Betonte Ecke, which translates from German as“Accentuated Corners,” depicts geometric forms and patterns, combining Russian Constructivism and music into a“total work of art” with a spiritual element. Christie's guaranteed the work to the sellers and secured a third-party backer with an irrevocable bid to mitigate risk and ensure the sale.

Kandinsky ( 1866–1944 ) painted the square canvas in Weimar during his early years at the Bauhaus. The piece boasts a notable provenance, having been acquired in 1929 by Hilla Rebay, the inaugural director of the Guggenheim Museum. Rebay gifted it to the Guggenheim in 1941, where it remained for more than two decades. In 1964, the museum deaccessioned 50 oil paintings by Kandinsky at Sotheby's, including Betonte Ecke, which sold for £22,000.

We previously reported:

A 1960“Infinity Net” painting by Yayoi Kusama sold for $14.7 million at Sotheby's New York, setting a new auction record for the artist.

Wassily Kandinsky's 1922-23 painting, Betonte Ecken, is anticipated to sell for $60 million to $80 million at Christie's New York on November 17.

Christie's is set to auction works from media mogul Ted Turner's Western art collection, estimated at $20 million, with proceeds benefiting his foundation.

Source: Artnet News