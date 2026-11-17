ZenaTech increased first-half 2026 revenue by 425% year over year to approximately $12.5 million and recorded its seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth in the second quarter. The company reported average organic revenue growth of 27.1% across approximately 20 DaaS locations acquired in 2025, excluding acquisitions completed in 2026. ZenaTech's subscription and usage-based DaaS model combines established local customer relationships with opportunities for recurring surveying, inspection, monitoring, and data services. Vertical integration across drone manufacturing, components, software, and service delivery supports the company's strategy to reduce costs and expand technology deployment across acquired businesses. ZenaTech is targeting a global drone services market projected to reach $261.3 billion by 2034 while advancing additional commercial and defense platforms.

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ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) is a technology company developing AI-autonomous drone platforms and services for commercial, government, and defense customers. Its portfolio combines aerial technology with enterprise software to help organizations improve mission-critical operations through automation, precision, and more useful operational data.

The company's approach to its drone services business brings hardware, software, and service delivery together, allowing customers to access technology-enabled capabilities without building and maintaining those resources themselves. Through acquisitions and internal development, ZenaTech is working to modernize established service industries and build...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ZENA are available in the company's newsroom at

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