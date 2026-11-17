MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The fight against financial crime is becoming more difficult as criminals find new ways to exploit digital services. Online scams, fraudulent transactions and money laundering continue to threaten individuals and businesses. European lawmakers now believe that artificial intelligence could give financial institutions better ways to identify suspicious behavior and respond to these threats.

For major crypto exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the emerging threats posed by fraudulent actors equipped with AI tools pose a near-existential threat and everything must be done to curtail...

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