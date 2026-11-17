MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that global renewable energy capacity will increase by almost 85% between 2025 and 2031. According to the agency's Renewables 2026 annual report, wind and solar will make up a whopping 95% of all growth in renewable energy capacity during this window.

All things considered, the IEA predicts that global green energy capacity will grow by close to 4,800 GW from 2026 to 2031 as countries ramp up renewable energy investments and production. Renewable energy firms like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) hope to benefit from this surging interest in...

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