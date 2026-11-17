MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to a survey conducted by Gallup Center and West Health, most Americans have no problem with artificial intelligence playing a role in their healthcare, as long as doctors remain in control. However, the survey found that the same cannot be said of doctors.

The tasks that AI can or cannot be trusted with are likely to be the subject of increasing debate in the months to come across the healthcare sector, and it is likely that discussions on the subject are already taking place within sector players like Astiva Health...

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