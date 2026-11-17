MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Moody's, a ratings agency, says in its outlook for 2027 that global banks are poised to enter the year while strong. Their profitability is strong and economic conditions are supportive, the agency says.

This presents a unique challenge to entities like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) that have significant holdings in major banks because it gets harder to forecast how those banks are likely to perform beyond the next...

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