MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Misr Life Insurance has announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), involving the sale of a 15% stake in the company, with subscription and trading expected to take place in December 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said the offering would comprise 750 million existing ordinary shares, representing 15% of its issued share capital, held by Misr Insurance Holding Company, which is wholly owned by the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and Development.

The selling shareholder's remaining stake will be subject to lock-up restrictions in accordance with applicable EGX listing rules and customary market practice.

The offering will comprise a private placement targeting qualified investors in Egypt and selected jurisdictions outside the United States, alongside a public offering open to investors in Egypt. Both tranches will be priced at the same per-share price, to be determined through a bookbuilding process.

The company is currently working to obtain the necessary approvals for the offering, including approval of the offering prospectus by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), registration of its shares with the authority and the relevant approvals from the EGX.

Subscription is expected to be completed and trading to commence in December 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions.

Misr Life Insurance has appointed EFG Hermes as the sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the offering.

White & Case has been appointed as the company's international legal counsel, while Helmy, Hamza & Partners, a member of Baker McKenzie International, will serve as its Egyptian legal counsel.

Milbank and Zulficar & Partners Law Firm have been appointed as international and Egyptian legal counsel to EFG Hermes, respectively. Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel Aziz, a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, serves as the company's auditor.

Mostafa El-Kammash, Managing Director and CEO of Misr Life Insurance, said:“We are delighted to announce our intention to list Misr Life Insurance's shares on the Egyptian Exchange, marking a milestone for a company that has protected Egyptian families and businesses for 126 years and representing the first major insurance company listing on the exchange.

“Misr Life Insurance is Egypt's largest life insurer by assets, shareholders' equity and profits. It has a nationwide multi-channel distribution platform, the largest investment portfolio in the sector, and a longstanding track record of profitable growth and consistent dividend distributions across economic cycles.”

The company added:“Life insurance penetration in Egypt remains extremely low. We have redesigned our products, distribution model and technology platform to capitalise on the structural growth opportunity offered by the market.

“We look forward to welcoming new shareholders alongside Misr Insurance Holding Company and its ultimate owner, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, as Misr Life Insurance enters the next chapter of its journey as a publicly listed company.”

On Monday, Hashem El-Sayed, Assistant to the Prime Minister and CEO of the State-Owned Enterprises Unit, held a meeting to review the methodology underpinning the fair value assessment of Misr Life Insurance's shares.

The meeting formed part of efforts to complete the procedures preceding the offering and verify that the valuation principles and methodology comply with the standards issued by the FRA.

El-Sayed said the review aimed to assess the soundness of the valuation methodology and the financial and economic assumptions used, as well as the study's compliance with the Egyptian Financial Valuation Standards issued by the authority.

It also seeks to ensure that the findings reflect the nature of the company's business, its financial and operational position, and its performance indicators.

He noted that Misr Life Insurance is one of the leading companies in Egypt's insurance market, with a broad customer base and a diversified portfolio of insurance products.

This underscores the importance of preparing a valuation study based on professional and objective principles that accurately reflects the company's fair economic value and supports decision-making related to the offering, he added.

El-Sayed stressed that completing the procedures for offering a stake in the company forms part of the government's efforts to accelerate implementation of its IPO programme, strengthen private-sector participation in economic activity and improve the efficiency of state-owned asset management in line with established governance, transparency and professional standards.

He also said listing companies on the stock market supports the government's objectives of increasing the EGX's market capitalisation, broadening the ownership base and providing citizens and investors with diverse investment opportunities through stakes in companies with strong economic fundamentals and promising growth prospects.

El-Sayed clarified that listing companies on the EGX does not necessarily entail their sale or the state's divestment from them. Rather, it represents one of the tools for regulating the state's role in economic activity, in line with the 2026-2030 State Ownership Policy Document.

This approach forms part of a broader vision aimed at identifying the sectors and activities in which state ownership should be concentrated, while creating greater scope for private-sector participation, broadening the ownership base and enabling Egyptian investors, including individuals, to participate in promising investment opportunities.

These efforts are intended to deepen the capital market and maximise the returns generated from state-owned assets.