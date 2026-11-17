MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met Jack Hidary, chief executive of SandboxAQ, on Tuesday to discuss investment and cooperation in artificial intelligence, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's country strategy meeting on Egypt in the New Administrative Capital.



Egypt's AI strategy SandboxAQ's offer

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Hidary is co-chair of the meeting. Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh also attended.

Madbouly said AI was reshaping economies and societies, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, productivity and growth, while raising challenges around governance, cybersecurity, data protection, digital infrastructure and labour markets.

He said Egypt had sought a national approach that balanced innovation with the responsible and safe use of the technology. He pointed to the first national AI strategy, launched in 2021, and the second edition covering 2025 to 2030, which he said goes beyond adopting AI applications to building a national industry able to develop the technology and make Egyptian companies more competitive.

The government is also working on a national AI governance framework for 2026, he said, and the National Council for Artificial Intelligence oversees the strategy's implementation. Madbouly added that the state wanted to attract investment in large data centres.

Hidary said AI offered Egypt opportunities in trade, entrepreneurship, energy, scientific research and industry, and that SandboxAQ was ready to share its experience and models in these sectors. He cited Egypt's digital infrastructure and skilled workforce, and said the company wanted to work with both the public and private sectors.

Farid said there were clear opportunities to work with SandboxAQ, to be developed with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and other bodies. Meetings would be arranged between company officials and their Egyptian counterparts during the team's current visit, he said.

The two sides agreed to step up consultations on expanding the company's presence in Egypt.