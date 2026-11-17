MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will undertake state visits to Switzerland and Germany beginning today, with talks expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic and energy co-operation and addressing regional security challenges.

HH the Amir will begin a two-day state visit to Switzerland at the invitation of the Swiss Federal Council, headed by President Guy Parmelin. The two-day visit reflects the growing partnership between Qatar and Switzerland.

Official discussions will focus on expanding co-operation in trade, investment, finance and scientific research, alongside regional conflicts, mediation efforts, international co-operation and energy security.

Diplomatic relations between Qatar and Switzerland date back to 1973, with both countries opening embassies in 2013. Bilateral economic ties have been strengthened by an investment protection agreement in force since 2004 and the free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association and the Gulf Co-operation Council, concluded in 2014.

Qatar is a significant investor in Switzerland, while energy trade remains an important component of bilateral relations.

HH the Amir will subsequently visit Germany on Friday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focusing on bilateral relations, economic co-operation and efforts to achieve sustainable stability in the Middle East.

The consecutive visits come amid heightened regional tensions and underline Qatar's continuing diplomatic engagement with key European partners, particularly in promoting dialogue, strengthening economic partnerships and advancing efforts towards lasting regional peace.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Qatar Oliver Owcza has underscored the growing scope for co-operation between the two countries in technology and innovation, describing HH the Amir's forthcoming visit to Germany as an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Speaking at the German Unity Day celebration at The St. Regis Doha yesterday, the ambassador highlighted the contribution of German technology to Qatar's energy and transport sectors, stressing that the economic partnership extended well beyond trade figures and commercial transactions.

“The economy is another pillar of our partnership, yet too often reduced to sales figures or trade balances. As a matter of fact, it's much more,” he said.

HH the Amir bilateral relations Swiss Federal Council energy security