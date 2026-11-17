MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will continue its mediation efforts to resolve the crisis between the United States and Iran, holding out hope that a positive resolution can be reached for the good of all, stressed His Excellency Dr Majed al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the Ministry's weekly media briefing Tuesday, he denounced any escalation of the crisis, warning that it would pose a serious risk to ongoing mediation efforts and make their success even harder. He said attacks on the Gulf region would have severe consequences for the whole region and for global stability and security. He explained that undermining the safety and security of the Gulf region, and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, could ultimately hinder any chance of reaching a peace agreement among the parties involved.

He therefore called on all parties to exercise greater self-restraint and avoid any escalation or unnecessary confrontation. He stressed that Qatar will always maintain its hope of reaching a peaceful resolution through its serious and ongoing mediation efforts, which aim to bring the parties closer together and bridge the gaps between their various points of view.

He noted that the continued“no peace, no war” situation is damaging the world economy and stability and security well beyond the region, as it has pushed up energy and food prices and disrupted global supply chains.

Qatar, he said, seeks to maintain its safety, security, territorial integrity and sovereignty by enhancing its defence systems and the partnerships that safeguard its national security. He further stressed that the joint defence agreement with Turkiye is part of Qatar's efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities, safeguard security and address regional challenges, describing relations with Turkiye as excellent across various fields.

He said all countries of the region are working to enhance their security through effective defence agreements and partnerships, as well as by developing and improving their defence industries. He also welcomed the Makkah Defence Alliance as part of efforts to maintain overall security in the Gulf region. Friendly and brotherly talks, communications and consultations between Qatar and regional countries are ongoing as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Qatar expressed its strongest condemnation of Israeli forces' targeting of civilians and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip, noting that Israeli forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement there on a daily basis. He added that those seeking political gains benefit from continued Israeli escalation in Gaza and the West Bank.

He said Qatar will continue its efforts to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people and reach an effective ceasefire through its mediation, calling for intensive efforts to pressure Israel to halt such aggression and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered. Qatar also rejects all Israeli aggression escalating the situation in South Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

mediation efforts crisis United States Iran