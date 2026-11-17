MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a major push to reshape the future of learning, Qatar is bringing artificial intelligence into classrooms and university campuses, unveiling two national initiatives designed to transform how students learn, teachers teach and academic advisers guide the next generation.

The ambitious projects, launched Tuesday by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and Qatar University, mark a significant step towards translating Qatar's AI ambitions into practical educational solutions.

Developed in technical partnership with Scale AI, the initiatives comprise a Smart Assistant for school students and teachers and an Academic Adviser Assistant for university students, promising personalised learning, more effective teaching and streamlined academic guidance.

Unveiled at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha under the theme“Renewed Possibilities, Lasting Impact”, the projects aim to harness AI without diminishing the indispensable role of educators in shaping young blade-->

His Excellency Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai said the initiatives reflected Qatar's commitment to accelerating AI adoption through practical applications addressing real-world needs.

He emphasised that combining technological capabilities with educational expertise would produce meaningful improvements in learning experiences while advancing national AI priorities.

Her Excellency Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed al-Khater said the Smart Assistant would provide curriculum-based educational support tailored to students' abilities and learning needs, while equipping teachers with tools to plan lessons and monitor progress.

She stressed that technology would complement, rather than replace, teachers, enriching learning inside and beyond classrooms and expanding opportunities for students to develop their skills.

Targeting students from grades four to 12 across six subjects, the Smart Assistant introduces two interactive learning approaches.

The first uses guided conversations and questions to explain concepts, directing students to relevant textbook material. The second reinforces understanding through exercises and personalised feedback, helping learners identify and correct mistakes.

Teachers will gain access to lesson-planning tools, assignment preparation facilities and dashboards tracking student performance against learning objectives.

Crucially, students will be able to continue learning independently after school hours, extending educational support into homes and strengthening opportunities for self-directed study.

At Qatar University, the Academic Adviser Assistant promises to simplify access to information on courses, graduation requirements, academic regulations and university procedures.

Integrated with the university's student information system, the platform will handle student inquiries, facilitate appointments and provide advisers with summaries and indicators to identify students requiring additional attention.

Qatar University President Dr Omar Mohammed al-Ansari described AI integration as a strategic priority for improving educational outcomes and preparing graduates for evolving professional demands.

He said the initiative would create a more responsive and efficient academic environment while allowing advisers to devote greater attention to students requiring individual guidance.

Both platforms will draw on approved educational content, respect Qatar's national and cultural context and retain human oversight over assessment and academic decisions.

The launch coincided with Qatar's hosting of the International Telecommunication Union's 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference, offering an international platform to demonstrate how the country is moving AI beyond technological promise into the everyday business of education.

MCIT MoEHE Artificial Intelligence educational solutions