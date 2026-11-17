MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has issued its first regulatory guide for private schools and kindergartens, setting clear responsibilities designed to cut repeat violations and protect students, parents and employees. The guide, issued through the Ministry's Private Education Affairs Sector, aims to strengthen governance, improve institutional performance and raise educational quality across the sector.

It gives schools a practical reference for complying with legislation and approved policies. It covers school administration, human resources, tuition fees, financial affairs, student registration, teaching and learning, health and safety, student behaviour and assessment.

The ministry said the guide grew out of observations and violations recorded in private institutions over recent years. It is intended to reduce recurring breaches, improve compliance and establish consistent procedures across the blade-->

Dr Rania Yousri Mohamed, Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private Licensing Department, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) the guide reflects a commitment to governance, transparency and accountability. She said it would clarify institutions' obligations and reduce differences in how rules are interpreted.

Dr Mohamed said the ministry will monitor compliance through its existing inspection system, including field visits, follow-up on complaints and checks that shortcomings have been fixed.

Schools will also be encouraged to conduct regular internal reviews and prevent violations before they occur.

She stressed that success would be judged not by penalties imposed, but by fewer repeated breaches and a more stable, higher-quality learning environment. The ultimate objective, she said, is for students to feel safe, parents to trust institutions and employees to be treated fairly.

Education consultant Rashid al-Awda al-Fadhli welcomed a unified framework that turns general legislation into practical guidance. He told QNA that shifting from penalising violations after they occur to prevention and self-monitoring could significantly improve performance, reduce the cost of correcting mistakes and encourage schools to see compliance as a professional duty.

He pointed to the My White Flag Award, which recognised 240 of Qatar's 354 private schools for having no recorded violations, as evidence of the sector's commitment. He also stressed balancing oversight with innovation. Strict compliance should remain essential for student safety, individual rights, financial transparency and national identity, while schools keep flexibility in teaching methods and student engagement.

The guide takes a graduated approach, weighing the nature, severity and impact of each breach. Institutions are given time to address shortcomings, and improvements will be followed up over at least one academic year.

The initiative supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and wider efforts to improve private education. The Ministry expects it to strengthen cooperation between regulators, school owners, administrators, teachers and parents, making the stability and quality of private education a shared responsibility.

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