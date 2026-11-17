MENAFN - 3BL) November 17, 2026 /3BL/ - For the sixth consecutive year, the Carolina Panthers teamed up with Trane Technologies to host the“Stadium of the Future STEM Challenge” at Bank of America Stadium, an interactive program that invites students from five local high schools to harness their creativity and skills in science, technology, engineering and math. Students from Aspire Academy, Ballantyne Ridge High School, Hopewell High School, Hough High School, and South Pointe High School were tasked with designing and constructing a scale model of their school's innovative“Stadium of the Future,” incorporating elements of sustainability, fan amenities, and school traditions into their stadiums. Each group was paired with a mentor from Trane Technologies, who provided insights and lent expertise throughout the project.

From a panel of judges that included Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO and Carolina Panthers President Kristi Coleman, Trane Technologies Chair and CEO Dave Regnery, Tepper Sports & Entertainment General Manager of Stadium & Venue Operations Jason Stone, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment Senior Director of Engineering, Sustainability and Maintenance Joe Flannigan, Hopewell High School was selected as the winner of the 2026 Stadium of the Future competition, recognizing the team's vision, creative design, and thoughtful incorporation of sustainability and fan-focused elements.

Image



“The teamwork and innovation these students demonstrated today was incredible,” said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO and Carolina Panthers President.“As we transform Bank of America Stadium, it's inspiring to see students imagine what the stadiums of the future could look like. We're grateful to Trane Technologies, our Cornerstone Partner, for sharing our commitment to helping students see what's possible through STEM.”

The top three schools will receive a combined $20,000 in grants from Carolina Panthers Charities and Trane Technologies to support their STEM programs. Hopewell High School will receive $10,000, Hough High School will receive $6,000, and Ballantyne Ridge High School will receive $4,000.

Image



“At Trane Technologies, we believe investing in education and our communities creates opportunity and can make a lasting difference,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies.“We're proud to partner with the Carolina Panthers on the Stadium of the Future STEM Challenge, which gives students across the Carolinas a chance to showcase their creativity and talent. By encouraging them to think differently about the stadium experience, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators to pursue STEM and help shape a more sustainable future.”

In September, Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced that Trane Technologies was named a Cornerstone Partner of the organization, extending a long-term commitment to the future of Bank of America Stadium. The company will serve as the exclusive Official Climate Technology Partner and an Official Sustainability Partner of both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The designation places Trane Technologies among a select group of Cornerstone Partners and reflects the company's deep ties to the Carolinas.

Image

###



About Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 31 seasons, Carolina has won seven division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 18 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.