MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Los Angeles: The US, Mexico, and Bolivia lost their measles elimination status after sustained transmission of the virus was confirmed in the three countries, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Tuesday.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Measles, Rubella and Congenital Rubella Syndrome Elimination Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission from Nov. 10 to 13, during which the commission reviewed the latest epidemiological situation across the Region of the Americas.

PAHO said in a statement that the commission concluded that the same measles virus genotype and lineage had circulated uninterrupted for 12 months or more in each of the three countries, meeting the criteria for the re-establishment of endemic transmission.

The commission recommended withdrawing the three countries' measles elimination status, and PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa accepted the recommendation, PAHO said.

The Region of the Americas became the first WHO region to eliminate measles in 2016. It regained its regional measles elimination status in 2024 after endemic transmission was interrupted in Venezuela and Brazil.

However, the region lost its verification as free from endemic measles transmission in November 2025, following the re-establishment of sustained transmission in Canada.

"The subsequent loss of elimination status by Bolivia, Mexico and the United States marks a further deterioration in the regional situation and makes the path towards restoring elimination more challenging," PAHO said.

PAHO urged countries across the Americas to strengthen vaccination, disease surveillance and outbreak response. It said sustaining at least 95 percent coverage with both doses of the measles vaccine in every community is essential to closing immunity gaps and preventing further transmission.