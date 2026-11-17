MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: The Northeast Monsoon's onset is to be expected over Singapore in the second half of November as winds gradually gain momentum and shift to blowing from the northeast or northwest, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said Monday.

On most days in the second fortnight of November, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the night on a few days, the MSS said in a statement.

"The thundery showers could be widespread and heavy on some of these days. The total rainfall for the second fortnight of November 2026 is forecast to be slightly above its long-term average over most parts of the island," it said.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days and may reach slightly above 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. On some rainy days, daily lows of around 23 degrees Celsius can be expected, according to the MSS.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically lasts until March, it said.