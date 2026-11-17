MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Abuja: A Chinese national and a Nigerian police inspector died after gunmen ambushed an inspection team at a mining site in northeastern Bauchi State, Nigeria, police said Tuesday.

The Chinese national surnamed Wang, who worked for Zurfi Mining Company in Nigeria, was leading an inspection visit to a mining site in Ruga, a village in Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area, when the gunmen struck on Saturday afternoon, Nafiu Habib, spokesperson for the Bauchi State police, told Xinhua by telephone.

Wang was trying to flee toward his vehicle when he was hit by a bullet. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Habib said. The police inspector also died from injuries sustained during a gunfight with the attackers.

Police and military personnel have launched a manhunt for the gunmen, Habib added.