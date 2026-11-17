MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

The Hague: The Netherland's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN) said on Tuesday that it has decided on culling approximately 90,000 birds at a broiler farm following the detection of bird flu.

The culling will be carried out by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) to prevent the virus from spreading.

A 10-km restriction zone has been established around the infected farm. It comprises a 3-km protection zone and a 10-km surveillance zone, with both distances measured from the farm.

No poultry farms are located within 1 km of the infected site. Three poultry farms are located within the 3-km protection zone, while 11 are within the 10-km surveillance zone.

The NVWA is conducting contact tracing investigations to identify potentially high-risk contacts. The investigation will examine whether poultry or poultry products were transported to or from the infected farm before the outbreak was reported.

The Netherlands has experienced several bird flu outbreaks in recent weeks. Since Oct. 28, nationwide measures have been in place, including mandatory indoor housing for commercially kept birds, with exceptions for certain species.

Visits to commercial poultry facilities are permitted only when necessary, subject to hygiene and registration requirements. A nationwide ban on exhibitions involving high-risk birds is also in force.