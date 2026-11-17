MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) expressed support for the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions in the region.

This came in the final communique issued at the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM), convened in Islamabad, Pakistan, with Ministers of Foreign Affairs and heads of delegation of the ECO member states.

The communique profoundly praised the State of Qatar for its significant role as a trusted intermediary in international diplomacy, commending its mediation efforts, especially throughout the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ECO Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy, abiding by international law and fostering mutual trust and stability, in addition to settling conflicts through peaceful means. They called for forging ahead with cooperation within ECO in support of enduring peace and stability in the region.

On the other hand, the communique expressed its concern over the compounding humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the floods that engulfed Deir Al-Balah and the adjacent areas on Nov. 6, with the approach of winter.

It stressed that it is critically important to get essential life-saving humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, including food, medicines, fuel, warming equipment, tents, shelters, as well as winter clothes.

The communique demanded that the forced displacement and intentional food deprivation cease immediately, stressing that it is quite important to do so, and calling for full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement signed in October 2025.

The final communique underlined that the member states are committed to continuing to work together and strengthening multilateral coordination and cooperation in pursuit of achieving ECO's objectives of deepening regional integration, supporting sustainable development and enhancing security, stability and prosperity in the region.

Established in 1985, ECO comprises ten member states: Pakistan, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It endeavors to promote economic and trade cooperation and support development and regional integration among its member states.