MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Tuesday in London with UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa HE Stephen Doughty.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, discussed activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries on mediation, and explored cooperation in efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully.

They also addressed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Syria and Afghanistan, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance regional security and stability.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.