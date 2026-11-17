France Awards National Order Of Merit To Director Of American Affairs Department At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Doha: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron awarded HE Director of the American Affairs Department at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sara Abdulla Al Saadi the National Order of Merit with the rank of Knight (Chevalier), in recognition of her contributions to strengthening Qatari-French relations.
HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Arnaud Pescheux presented the order to HE Sara Abdullah Al Saadi, on behalf of HE the French President.
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