MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State hereby announces the completion of a 90-day sprint to reform the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) initiated by the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Thomas G. DiNanno, and supported by the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

President Trump has prioritized reforming America's defense sales system from the beginning of his second term. In April 2025, the President issued Executive Order 14268, Reforming Foreign Defense Sales to Improve Speed and Accountability. In February 2026, he signed Executive Order 14383, Establishing an America First Arms Transfer Strategy. To act on these directives, Under Secretary DiNanno launched the sprint on July 30, 2026, to develop reforms to the ITAR. The Department worked closely with the Departments of War and Commerce from the sprint's start. The sprint concluded on October 28.

During the sprint, the Department advanced a dozen regulatory actions that fundamentally transformed the ITAR. Eight Federal Register notices have already been published, while several others will be published imminently. No previous ITAR reform effort has matched this pace or level of complexity.

These reforms fall into two categories. First, the Department is right-sizing the U.S. Munitions List (USML). ITAR controls should cover only technologies that provide a critical military or intelligence advantage. Reforming the USML will help American companies export American-made equipment and technologies to our closest allies. Moreover, these reforms will let enforcement authorities focus their resources on the cases that are most critical to protecting U.S. national security.

Second, the Department is making licensing faster and more predictable. The Department will create a new mechanism for an ITAR General License. Once in effect, we anticipate that the ITAR General License will pre-approve transfers of certain defense articles to some of America's most trusted partner governments. The Department will also adopt a general presumption of approval for certain license applications submitted without administrative deficiencies. Where practicable, the Department will make determinations on applications within 50 days, down from the current 60.

Defense trade is economic security, and economic security is national security. In Fiscal Year 2026, the Department adjudicated approximately 25,000 ITAR licenses, valued at approximately $200 billion. This trade supports high-paying American jobs across the country. America's closest allies consistently tell us they need more capabilities, faster. Every unnecessary regulatory burden pushes America's partners toward foreign suppliers. The Trump Administration will no longer let outdated export control practices make American companies less competitive.

Foreign sales also strengthen the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. Sales to trusted partners keep American production lines running and lower unit costs for the U.S. military. They also give manufacturers and their suppliers the steady demand they need to invest in their businesses and hire more Americans. Our export controls should reward, not penalize, American companies that strengthen the capacity of our armaments industry. As Executive Order 14383 directs, the United States will use arms transfers to expand strategically relevant industrial production in the United States.

None of these proposed reforms bypass statutory requirements. Instead, they clearly delineate between technologies that provide a critical military or intelligence advantage and areas where over-regulation forces American companies to give up market share to foreign competitors.

This sprint was just the beginning. To further advance the President's Executive Orders, Under Secretary DiNanno will next lead the Department's efforts to reform other parts of America's defense sales system, including the Foreign Military Sales process and implementation of U.S. national export policy for the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). As the Department publishes additional rules, we encourage industry, foreign partners, and the public to take part in the notice-and-comment process. Public input will make these reforms stronger and more durable.

Under President Trump's leadership, the United States will continue to strengthen its defense exports. American industry will remain the world's partner of choice.