MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future Together initiative convened leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis for its inaugural Fostering the Future Together Caribbean Summit. Special Envoy for Best Future Generations Charity Wallace joined the summit and carried forward Mrs. Trump's global leadership to empower children through education and technology.

St. Kitts and Nevis First Lady Diani Prince-Drew hosted the summit, which brought together First Spouses, ministers, technology partners, students and young people to advance the initiative's core pillars. Private sector partners SpaceX, Intel, and Google took part, along with local companies and the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association. The summit put young people at the center of the conversation and highlighted their voices and leadership.

As Mrs. Drew noted, these may be small states, but the children of the Caribbean deserve the same opportunities as children all over the world. We are thrilled to see her leadership for children in her country and across the region.

At the summit's close, a cohort of Caribbean countries adopted the Basseterre Declaration on Digital Education and Child Online Safety, led by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Participating governments and private sector partners also made commitments to expand opportunities for young people in the region.

Mrs. Trump has been a tireless champion of the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and shape their own future. To date, nearly 60 nations have joined her global coalition and pledged their own commitments. Through Fostering the Future Together, the United States and our global partners are expanding access to education and technology, strengthening online protections, and preparing students to thrive in the age of Super Intelligence (SI).

First Lady Melania Trump's message to the gathering may be viewed here.