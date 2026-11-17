MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Kim Youn-Jung, the Republic of Korea's new ambassador to Sri Lanka, presented her credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 17 November 2026.

The Korean Government appointed Kim as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary with the concurrence of the Sri Lankan Government. She will be based in Colombo.

Kim was among seven newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners who presented credentials at the ceremony. The other envoys represented Switzerland, the European Union, Egypt, Laos, Namibia and Singapore. Four of the seven envoys will be resident in Colombo. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Secretary to the President Nandika Sanath Kumanayake also attended. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lank

Her appointment comes as the two countries approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, a milestone already featuring in bilateral discussions on economic ties, employment and development cooperation.

At talks in Korea on 25 February 2026, the two countries' deputy foreign ministers discussed cooperation in those fields, alongside high-level exchanges and collaboration in international organisations.

The Korean Foreign Ministry's account of that meeting also identified support for Korean businesses operating in Sri Lanka and broader cultural and people-to-people exchanges as areas of discussion. Sri Lanka's representative highlighted employment cooperation through Korea's Employment Permit System, which has operated under a bilateral memorandum of understanding first signed in June 2004. g

The anniversary provides a further point of engagement for the two governments as Kim takes up her posting. Existing discussions span both official diplomatic contacts and practical links involving workers, businesses and cultural exchanges, placing her appointment within a relationship that extends beyond formal government meetings.