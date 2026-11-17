MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Daniel Hunn, Switzerland's new ambassador to Sri Lanka, presented his credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 17 November 2026.

The Swiss Government appointed Hunn with the concurrence of the Sri Lankan Government. He is based in Colombo, and his appointment also covers the Maldives, according to Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. The Swiss authorities announced his appointment on 15 October 2025. admi

His posting comes in the year marking seven decades of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Sri Lanka, established in 1956. The relationship includes political dialogue, commercial links, migration cooperation and cultural exchanges.

In his welcome message on the embassy's website, Hunn identifies trade and investment promotion, reconciliation and human rights, migration cooperation and cultural relations among the mission's priorities. The embassy also provides consular services for Swiss citizens within its area of responsibility. admi

Hunn succeeds Siri Walt, who paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on 3 July 2026. That meeting included discussions on technical and vocational education and training, with attention to programmes shaped by industry requirements.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the talks explored ways to equip young people with skills matching labour market demand. The discussion placed vocational training alongside the broader diplomatic and economic relationship between the two countries. go

Businesses and individuals seeking information about Swiss engagement in Sri Lanka can consult the embassy's website for details on its activities and consular services. Hunn's stated priorities encompass both government cooperation and links involving companies, cultural organisations and the communities served by the Colombo mission.