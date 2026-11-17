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Your own Social Security retirement benefit generally stays the same. Marriage alone doesn't reduce the benefit you earned through your work history. Remarrying after 60 can protect survivor benefits. Eligible widows and widowers generally don't lose survivor benefits from a previous marriage when they remarry after that age. Medicare and taxes deserve a closer look. Combined income and filing status can affect premiums, deductions, and how much Social Security income becomes taxable. Marriage changes estate planning. A new spouse may gain inheritance rights, while Medicaid eligibility and other income-based benefits could change.

Finding love in your 70s can be one of life's happiest surprises. Maybe you've been widowed for years, reconnected with an old sweetheart, or met someone who makes you excited about the future again. Then comes the big question: Should we get married?

Before booking the venue, there's another conversation worth having. Marriage after 70 can change far more than your relationship status. It may affect your Social Security benefits, Medicare premiums, income taxes, inheritance plans, and even how much money is available for long-term care.

Some couples will come out ahead financially. Others may discover that getting married creates expenses they never anticipated.

Your Social Security Check Probably Won't Change

One of the first worries older couples have is whether getting married will reduce their monthly Social Security payments. If you're receiving retirement benefits based on your own earnings record, marriage generally won't change that amount. Someone collecting $2,100 monthly before the wedding doesn't suddenly receive a smaller retirement benefit simply because they have a spouse.

However, the rules are different for benefits based on a former or deceased spouse's work history. That's why both partners should identify exactly which type of Social Security benefits they receive before making financial plans.

Remarrying After 60 Comes With an Important Protection

For widows and widowers, getting married again can raise an uncomfortable financial question: Will I lose the benefits from my first spouse? Fortunately, Social Security generally allows eligible survivors to remarry after age 60 without becoming ineligible for benefits based on a deceased spouse's record. That protection also extends to qualifying surviving divorced spouses, as outlined in Social Security's survivor benefit rules.

A widow who remarries at 72, for example, may continue receiving survivor benefits from her first marriage while building a new life with someone else. The amount and eligibility still depend on her circumstances, but remarriage after 60 isn't automatically a financial setback.

Divorced-Spouse Benefits Are a Different Story

Here's where things get complicated, especially for people who have been married more than once. Someone receiving divorced-spouse retirement benefits based on a living former spouse's earnings may lose those benefits after remarrying, unless a qualifying exception applies.

Generally, divorced-spouse benefits require a previous marriage lasting at least 10 years, along with other eligibility conditions. The distinction between a living former spouse and a deceased one matters because Social Security treats divorced-spouse and survivor benefits differently.

Before exchanging vows, contact SSA at 1-800-772-1213 to find out whether either person's monthly payment could change.

Your Medicare Premiums Could Become More Expensive

Marriage doesn't automatically raise Medicare costs, but it can change the income figures used to determine certain premiums. Higher-income beneficiaries may pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA, on top of their Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. For 2026, the standard Part B premium is $202.90, while IRMAA generally begins when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $109,000 for individual filers or $218,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Those thresholds, available in the official Medicare premium tables, are based generally on tax information from two years earlier. Depending on the couple's combined income and filing status, marriage could increase, decrease, or leave their Medicare premiums unchanged.

Marriage Could Change How Much of Your Social Security Is Taxed

Two people may each have a comfortable retirement budget while living separately, only to discover that their tax situation changes after marriage. That's because married couples filing jointly must combine their income and Social Security benefits when calculating the taxable portion of those payments.

Under the IRS's Social Security taxation rules, benefits may become taxable when combined income exceeds $32,000 for joint filers, compared with a $25,000 base amount for most single filers. Those thresholds don't mean everyone above them owes the same tax, and the actual calculation depends on other income and deductions. Before getting married, it's worth estimating the couple's combined federal tax bill rather than assuming that sharing expenses automatically produces savings.

The New Senior Tax Deduction Is Worth Checking

There is also a potential tax benefit that couples over 70 shouldn't overlook. For tax years 2025 through 2028, eligible taxpayers age 65 and older may qualify for an additional deduction of up to $6,000 per person, meaning a married couple could potentially claim $12,000 if both qualify. The IRS's Working Families Tax Cuts guidance sets income-based phaseouts beginning above $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for joint filers.

Married taxpayers must file jointly to claim this particular deduction, and it reduces qualifying taxable income rather than providing a dollar-for-dollar refund. A couple planning a wedding late in the year should review how their filing status and combined income affect eligibility before assuming they'll receive the full amount.

Medicaid and Long-Term Care Can Complicate the Marriage Decision

Nobody wants to discuss nursing home expenses while planning a wedding, but the financial consequences can be substantial. Medicaid eligibility for long-term care may involve reviewing income and assets, and marriage can change how those resources are treated. Federal spousal impoverishment protections can help prevent a spouse living in the community from losing all available financial resources when the other spouse needs qualifying long-term care.

However, those protections have limits, and eligibility requirements vary depending on the state and type of assistance. Couples with significant health concerns or limited savings should speak with an elder-law attorney before transferring property or combining accounts.

Your New Spouse May Have Rights to Your Estate

Marriage can change who inherits your property, even when you've already written a will. In many states, surviving spouses have legal inheritance protections that may affect plans to leave a house, savings, or other assets entirely to children from an earlier marriage. Consider a widow who owns a $350,000 home and intends to leave it equally to her three adult children.

After remarrying, her new spouse may acquire rights that complicate those plans, depending on state law, how the home is titled, and any valid estate-planning agreements. Reviewing wills, trusts, deeds, and beneficiary designations before the wedding can help prevent a painful family dispute later.

A Prenuptial Agreement Can Protect Both Families

Prenuptial agreements aren't just for celebrities or wealthy people entering their third marriage. For older couples, they can help clarify what happens to property acquired before marriage, how certain financial obligations will be handled, and which assets are intended for children or other heirs.

Someone entering marriage with a paid-off home and substantial retirement savings may have different concerns from a partner who has fewer assets but significant medical expenses. A carefully drafted agreement can address many property issues, although it cannot override every legal obligation or federal benefit rule. Each partner should receive independent legal advice so the agreement reflects their wishes and meets applicable state requirements.

Combining Households Isn't Always the Money-Saver It Appears

Sharing one home can reduce expenses, but the financial benefits depend on what each partner gives up or takes on. Selling a house may eliminate property taxes and maintenance, yet it could also trigger moving expenses, tax questions, or disagreements about ownership of the remaining property. Joint bank accounts and loans deserve similar consideration because combining finances can create obligations that didn't exist when the couple lived separately.

If one partner has substantial debt, it's especially important to understand state marital property laws before adding names to accounts or borrowing together. A written household budget can help reveal whether the marriage will actually improve financial stability.

Some Income-Based Benefits Could Disappear

Social Security retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income may sound similar, but they operate under very different rules. SSI provides assistance to eligible people with limited income and resources, and getting married can affect eligibility because a spouse's financial resources may be considered.

Other means-tested programs, including certain Medicaid benefits and assistance with healthcare costs, can also be affected by household circumstances. Someone who qualifies for assistance while living alone may face a different eligibility calculation after marriage. Before changing marital status, review every income-based benefit either partner receives and find out whether the new household arrangement will affect it.

Run the Numbers Before Setting a Wedding Date

A financial conversation doesn't have to take the romance out of getting married. Start by listing both partners' monthly income, Social Security benefits, pensions, Medicare premiums, debts, and major assets. Then compare the estimated costs of remaining unmarried with those of filing taxes jointly, sharing property, and potentially changing benefit eligibility.

A tax professional can help model the income consequences, while an estate attorney can address inheritance and property questions that a household budget won't capture. Spending a little money on professional guidance now may prevent much larger financial surprises after the wedding.

A New Chapter Should Begin With Financial Clarity

Getting married after 70 can bring companionship, emotional security, and the pleasure of sharing everyday life with someone you love. It can also introduce financial changes that weren't part of the relationship before the wedding. Social Security survivor protections may work in your favor, while taxes, Medicare premiums, Medicaid rules, and inheritance rights deserve careful attention. The goal isn't to discourage marriage, but to make sure both partners understand what they're agreeing to financially as well as personally.

Would you consider getting married after 70, or would you rather maintain separate finances while enjoying a committed relationship?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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