MENAFN - Saving Advice) Quick Read

AARP members have four new annuity options. Jackson launched the program November 16, 2026, with products offering fixed interest, index-linked growth, and lifetime income. Availability is limited for now. The program launched in 10 states, with broader availability targeted for the first half of 2027. Your money may not be easy to access. Certain contracts include withdrawal charges, interest adjustments, or other restrictions that could make early withdrawals expensive. AARP isn't the insurance provider. Jackson issues the contracts and pays AARP for use of its name, so retirees should compare the products independently before buying.

A familiar name can make a financial product feel safer, especially when that name is AARP. But before moving $50,000 or $100,000 of retirement savings into a new annuity, it's worth understanding exactly what you're buying.

On November 16, 2026, Jackson National Life Insurance Company launched the AARP Annuity Program from Jackson, giving eligible members access to four retirement products designed for different financial needs. Some offer guaranteed interest, others promise lifetime income, and two provide opportunities for growth linked to a stock market index.

That sounds appealing if you're worried about outliving your savings or losing money in the market. Still, annuities come with rules that can be difficult to understand, particularly when it comes to withdrawals, taxes, and guarantees.

Here's what retirees should know before signing anything.

The New AARP Program Is Already Available in 10 States

This isn't a future benefit that members have to wait years to use. The November 16 launch announcement from Jackson confirms that eligible AARP members can now access the program in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota. Jackson hopes to expand availability nationally during the first half of 2027, although that timeline could change.

The products are being offered directly to consumers, including retirees who don't currently work with a financial adviser. If you live outside the initial states, you'll need to wait until the program becomes available where you live.

Four Products, Four Very Different Approaches to Retirement

Not every annuity does the same thing, and that's particularly important with this program. Interest Advantage offers a guaranteed interest rate over three or five years, while Growth Advantage uses a five- or seven-year fixed indexed annuity structure tied to the performance of the S&P 500. Income Advantage combines index-linked interest opportunities with a rider providing guaranteed lifetime income, even if the contract value eventually reaches zero.

Lifetime Advantage takes a different approach by converting a lump-sum payment into an income stream designed to last for life. The right choice, if any, depends on whether your priority is preserving savings, earning interest, or receiving predictable retirement income.

A Guaranteed Interest Rate Isn't the Same as a Bank CD

Interest Advantage might catch the attention of retirees who already keep money in certificates of deposit. Both products can provide a stated interest rate for a defined period, but there's a major difference in how they're protected. Bank CDs held at FDIC-insured institutions generally qualify for federal deposit insurance within applicable limits, while annuities are insurance contracts without that protection.

Jackson's Interest Advantage contract may also impose withdrawal charges or interest adjustments if you need your money before the agreed term ends. Before moving savings out of a CD, compare the interest rate, withdrawal restrictions, tax treatment, and the financial strength of the insurance company.

Stock Market Growth Doesn't Mean Stock Market Returns

Two of Jackson's new products offer opportunities to earn interest based on the S&P 500, which may sound like investing in an index fund without the usual market risk. That's not quite how fixed indexed annuities work. Your money isn't directly invested in the stocks making up the index, and contractual formulas determine how much interest gets credited to your account.

Caps, participation rates, spreads, or other provisions may limit your earnings, meaning a strong year for the stock market doesn't guarantee an equally strong return on your annuity. Ask Jackson for a written illustration showing how the product performs under different market conditions, including years when the index declines.

The possibility of receiving money every month for the rest of your life is one of the biggest reasons retirees consider annuities. Jackson's Lifetime Advantage product offers that type of arrangement in exchange for a single premium payment, with income determined by factors such as your age, contribution, current rates, and payment options.

But turning a large portion of your savings into guaranteed income can mean giving up access to the original lump sum. That matters if you later need money for assisted living, medical expenses, major home repairs, or helping a family member. Before purchasing, determine how much accessible savings you'll have left after funding the annuity and what happens to payments if you die earlier than expected.

Early Withdrawals Could Cost More Than You Expect

A retiree who feels financially comfortable today might face a very different situation three years from now. Jackson's product disclosures identify withdrawal charges and possible market value adjustments that can affect the amount available when certain contracts are surrendered or money is withdrawn early. Depending on the contract and timing, the cash withdrawal value could even fall below the original amount invested.

That's an important distinction because principal protection against certain market losses doesn't necessarily mean you can withdraw every dollar whenever you want. Request the full surrender-charge schedule and ask what would happen if you needed $20,000 unexpectedly during the first few years.

Who Actually Guarantees Your Money?

The word“guaranteed” carries considerable weight when you're trying to protect savings that took decades to accumulate. However, the guarantees attached to Jackson's annuities depend on the claims-paying ability of Jackson National Life Insurance Company. They aren't backed by the FDIC or guaranteed by the federal government.

State insurance guaranty associations may provide limited protection if an insurer becomes insolvent, but those protections vary and shouldn't be treated as a substitute for evaluating the company. Before purchasing, review Jackson's financial strength ratings and understand exactly which contract benefits are guaranteed.

AARP's Name Comes With an Important Disclosure

Seeing AARP attached to a financial product may create an impression that the organization is personally recommending it. The relationship is more specific than that. Under the program's official disclosures, Jackson pays AARP a royalty for using its intellectual property, while an AARP affiliate receives compensation for managing the group marketing program. Those payments aren't tied to individual annuity sales, and AARP and its affiliates aren't acting as the insurer, insurance agent, or seller.

In fact, the disclosures state that AARP doesn't recommend or endorse the products, making independent comparison especially important before committing retirement savings.

No Sales Commission Doesn't Mean No Financial Tradeoffs

Jackson describes the four products as non-commissionable, which may appeal to consumers concerned about how annuities are sold. However, the absence of a traditional sales commission doesn't mean the contracts have no costs or limitations. Insurers still account for expenses and financial risks when setting interest rates, crediting formulas, and income benefits.

A product may have no separate upfront commission while still limiting growth opportunities or charging for certain withdrawals. Focus on what you'll receive, what you could give up, and how the contract compares with similar products from other insurers.

Taxes Could Change the Financial Picture

Annuities can offer tax-deferred growth, but that doesn't mean the money you eventually receive will be tax-free. Earnings withdrawn from nonqualified annuities are generally taxed as ordinary income, while annuities held inside retirement accounts follow the tax rules applicable to those accounts.

Purchasing an annuity within a traditional IRA generally doesn't provide additional tax deferral because the IRA already has that benefit. Large taxable withdrawals may also increase income enough to affect Medicare premiums through income-related monthly adjustments. Before buying, consider how annuity payments would fit alongside Social Security, pensions, required minimum distributions, and other retirement income.

Compare the Annuity With What You Already Have

A new retirement product doesn't automatically fill a gap in your financial plan. Someone who already receives enough Social Security and pension income to cover essential expenses may not need another guaranteed income stream. Another retiree who depends heavily on investment withdrawals might value predictable payments, even if that means sacrificing some flexibility. CDs, Treasury securities, other insurers' annuities, and diversified investments all deserve consideration based on the purpose the money needs to serve.

A financial professional who isn't compensated for selling the product can help evaluate the trade-offs without making the AARP branding the deciding factor.

Before purchasing, ask how long your money will be restricted, what withdrawals are permitted without charges, and whether interest-crediting terms can change. Find out what happens to the contract if you die, whether a spouse can continue receiving payments, and how inflation might affect the purchasing power of fixed income. Request a complete illustration and compare it with at least one similar product from another insurer. If you can't explain the basic costs, guarantees, and restrictions in your own words, there's no reason to rush into a purchase.

A Familiar Name Shouldn't Replace Careful Financial Planning

The AARP Annuity Program from Jackson gives members additional ways to pursue predictable income and protection from certain market losses. For some retirees, those features may address legitimate concerns about retirement security. Others may find that withdrawal restrictions, limited growth potential, or the loss of access to a lump sum outweigh the benefits. What matters most isn't the organization whose name appears on the marketing materials, but whether the contract supports your actual financial needs.

Would you consider purchasing an annuity through an AARP-branded program, or would you prefer to keep your retirement savings in more flexible accounts?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

Like This Article? Share It With A Colleague.

Link copied!