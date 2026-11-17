MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today marks the 70th birthday of prominent Kyrgyz journalist, media executive and political analyst Kubanychbek Taabaldiyev, former director of the Kabar Kyrgyz National News Agency and Vice President of the Asian Journalists Association. Readers also know him by his pen name, Kuban Abdymen.

Taabaldiyev's path into journalism was far from straightforward – and perhaps that is precisely what made it so solid. A 1979 graduate of Novosibirsk State University, he spent ten years as a research fellow at the Frunze Polytechnic Institute before completing postgraduate studies at Moscow State University and defending his PhD thesis in 1993. His academic background – the habit of checking facts, comparing sources and looking for causes rather than just consequences – later became his most important professional tool.

From the Academy of Sciences to the BBC

In the early 1990s, as Kyrgyzstan was gaining independence, Taabaldiyev headed a laboratory at the country's Academy of Sciences before taking charge of a department at the Kutbilim newspaper. He then embarked on a professional journey that few journalists in the region experienced at the time: a fellowship at Bradley University in Illinois, the United States; work as an adviser to the head of the US Information Agency (USIA) office in Bishkek; and two years in London as a producer for BBC World Service Radio.

Upon returning home in 1998, he took the helm of Kabar, the country's oldest news agency, whose history dates back to KyrTAG, founded in 1937.

Two terms at the helm of Kabar

Taabaldiyev headed the agency twice, from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2022, spending nearly two decades in the role altogether. These years coincided with turbulent political changes in the country, the media industry's transition to the digital environment and the emergence of new formats of international information exchange. Under his leadership, Kabar expanded its international partnership network and strengthened its position as Kyrgyzstan's leading state news source.

Between his two terms, he completed a Fulbright media programme at the University of Montana in the United States, headed the Zpress news agency and served as head of a department in the Office of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A partner and friend of Trend

Kubanychbek Taabaldiyev has also played a role in the history of media cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. In November 2013, during the 3rd Media Forum of Turkic-Speaking Countries and Communities in Bishkek, Trend International News Agency Director General Ilgar Huseynov and Kabar Director General Kubanychbek Taabaldiyev signed a partnership agreement. The agencies agreed to regularly exchange breaking news, analytical materials and photographs, as well as provide media coverage of visits by heads of state and interstate events.

In April 2021, the heads of the two agencies met in Baku and agreed to expand cooperation and implement joint projects. That same year, Taabaldiyev spoke at the first interregional expert forum, "South Caucasus – Central Asia: Corridors of Cooperation," organized by the Baku Network platform.

Cooperation with Trend continues today, with Taabaldiyev remaining a frequent contributor to the agency's coverage of regional politics. Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek in August 2026, he told Trend that his main expectation was to "move as quickly as possible from political declarations to concrete economic and infrastructure projects." He also noted that Kyrgyzstan was "increasingly demonstrating itself as a state capable of shaping the agenda for regional cooperation."

An educator and expert

Alongside his executive career, Taabaldiyev has spent many years teaching. From 2002 to 2017, he taught at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, and since 2019 he has been a professor at Ala-Too International University in Bishkek.

Founded in 1996, the university is now considered one of the country's most prestigious higher education institutions. It has ten faculties, offers instruction in English and has tripled its student population in recent years. More than 80% of its graduates find employment immediately after graduation, including at international companies and financial institutions. Taabaldiyev teaches journalism and international relations, sharing with students the experience he has gained in Bishkek, Moscow, London and American universities.

He is the author of the books Politics in Constant Motion (2016), A Brief History of Kyrgyzstan and the Kabar National News Agency (2017) and the Directory of Universities in Kyrgyzstan (2006), as well as numerous analytical publications. Leading media outlets in Kyrgyzstan and other countries regularly invite him to provide commentary. He has also taken part in international conferences and media forums in the United States, Russia, Germany, Sweden, China, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and many other countries.

Taabaldiyev has been a member of the Union of Journalists of Kyrgyzstan since 1998, the Union of Journalists of Russia since 2000 and the Asian Journalists Association since 2009. Since 2025, he has served as Vice President of the association, which is headquartered in Seoul.

His contributions have been recognized with the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic (2017) and the distinction of Excellence in Education of the Kyrgyz Republic (2016), as well as the Honorary Certificate of the Jogorku Kenesh (2014) and the Honorary Certificate of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic (2012).

The team at Trend News Agency warmly congratulates Kubanychbek Abdymenovich on his 70th birthday and wishes him good health, many more years of life, inspiration and continued professional success.