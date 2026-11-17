MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I cannot think of a more terrible situation, the the intersection between grief, holidays and money. Seriously. If one wasn't enough, add the other two...and phew, the confusion and indecisiveness and just plan sadness are next level. I know. I'm not only living it myself, but also have a front row seat watching my dad. And it's tough.

I have no clue how to respond to unexpected bouts of tears. (Yes, for me and my dad.) Or how to encourage movement without becoming insensitive. Yes, I'm talking about the tables and totes full of“stuff” all over the house. Especially with the holidays approaching and family coming into town.

Dad continues to attend 3 sessions of Grief Share every week. And then attended a special session last night about coping with the loss and the holidays. It's so good for him. He seems to get alot out of it. I just can't. Too much for me. He is always inviting all of us kids. But as my sister said...I'm not sure I could be honest with my dad sitting there. And I tend to be so empathetic, I am not sure I have strong enough boundaries to not feel others pain too. I just can't.

I'm trying to plan my way out of having time to feel sad. Scheduling all the moments the family is in town. Testing out some“new” ideas to help start some new traditions...or at least not do all the things we've always done. Just feel like the holes in the family will be so obvious.

Here are the things I'm doing to cope (maybe there are others that are at this tough intersection this year too:)

Create an itinerary for family time – we know firsthand how precious this time together is, especially now. We are going to work hard to soak up every moment that we can all be together. Meals, game time, birthday celebration and most importantly, new family pictures. Switch up the holiday menu – while we are still going to have a Thanksgiving dinner, it's going to be more potluck than traditional. Everyone is going to contribute. Let's celebrate – because of how the summer has happened, we missed alot of birthdays. So we've decided to throw a whole family birthday party. Cakes, ice cream, games...just celebrate one another. And I've got some tricks up my sleeve that I'm excited about. Honor those that are gone – Dad made a statement that punched me in the gut...”this might be the last year we celebrate or remember Mom and Micah” when talking about birthdays. Um, I think not! But I knew where he was coming from. So we are making plans to remember them through the week, there will be a subtle remembrance of each in our family photos. But we kids agree, that we don't want the week to be one of mourning. We are all still doing that. So what about the money... Keep meals simple. We are doing hot dogs and chips for the birthday party, plus cake and ice cream too. I bought two sheet cakes and between them, we have 16 names! Remembering those who are gone doesn't have to be expensive. We have decided on a symbol we will use as a subtle reminder of them in our pics. Maybe no one outside the family will notice. And that's okay. But we will know they are not forgotten. And we have talked about how important it is to respect how individuals grieve. While we will probably go to a movie while everyone's here, most of our entertainment will be board games, football (ick!) on tv, and a family game of volleyball...an annual tradition. Everyone coming to town has somewhere to stay with family, so no hotel costs. And dad was gracious enough to pay for flights and gas for those traveling in.

I don't know what we will do about Christmas yet. I can only take one day at a time right now. Recognizing that I can't be there for others if I don't take care of myself has been a big growth thing for me recently. So I did decide to hire some help to get the house ready this week. Thank God for Task Rabbit.

I'm setting up bedrooms, sorting“stuff”, still working on Dad's taxes, supporting my ongoing clients, watching 4-5 dogs a week, and just being here for dad. I decided to give myself some grace and have someone else clean the guest bath and clean the tile floors. And I am so grateful to have that weight lifted.

How are you coping with the holidays and loss and money these days? Any tips?