MENAFN - IANS) Rome/New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met several top CEOs and business leaders in Italy, exploring avenues for deeper collaboration, technology partnerships, and investments to support India's expanding industrial capabilities and partner "our growth story".

After a productive official visit to Egypt, Goyal reached Rome, and met Letizia Magaldi, Managing Director of Magaldi Green Energy.

He exchanged views on the potential for India-Italy cooperation in clean energy solutions, with a focus on advanced thermal energy storage, improving industrial energy efficiency and accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies.

“Held a productive discussion with Luca Tosto, CEO of Walter Tosto S.p.A., in Rome on strengthening India-Italy cooperation in heavy engineering, industrial equipment, and advanced manufacturing,” the minister posted on X.

With India's capital goods sector witnessing strong growth and rising demand across oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, nuclear energy, and green hydrogen, India offers significant opportunities for technologically advanced engineering solutions, Goyal highlighted.

He also held an engaging discussion with Gian Piero Gagliardi, CEO of Nordimpianti Systems SRL, in Rome.

“We discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in precast concrete technologies and industrial machinery. India's infrastructure and construction sectors are expanding rapidly to meet our development imperatives. In this context, we exchanged views on strengthening India-Italy collaboration in modern construction technologies, enhancing productivity, and building infrastructure for a Viksit Bharat,” said Goyal.

In a productive interaction with Gianni Lettieri, Chairman and CEO of Atitech, they discussed the growing opportunities in India's aviation sector and explored avenues for enhanced India-Italy cooperation in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aviation services.

In a meeting with Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging, they discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Italy ties in medical imaging, diagnostic technologies and healthcare innovation, with a focus on technology partnerships and stronger industry linkages.

-IANS

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