MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) With Chennai and its metropolitan suburbs facing a drinking water shortage of around 500 million litres per day (MLD), the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has initiated steps to establish a new 400 MLD desalination plant at Minjur at an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen the drinking water supply to North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur, while addressing the growing water requirements of the rapidly expanding Chennai Metropolitan Area.

According to Metro Water estimates, the combined daily water demand of Chennai and its metropolitan areas, currently pegged at 1,813.5 MLD, is projected to increase to 3,253.4 MLD by 2057.

Metro Water presently supplies around 1,250 MLD to nearly 91 lakh residents across 426 sq km, including 25.16 MLD to Tambaram and four MLD to Avadi.

The board depends on five conventional water treatment plants, three existing desalination facilities and groundwater resources to meet drinking water requirements. The conventional treatment facilities at Veeranam, Chembarambakkam, Puzhal, Kilpauk and Surapet have a combined design capacity of 1,294 MLD. Renovation works are currently underway at the Puzhal and Surapet facilities.

Chennai's existing desalination infrastructure comprises a 100 MLD plant at Minjur and two facilities at Nemmeli with capacities of 100 MLD and 150 MLD. Groundwater sources contribute another 30 MLD.

With limited opportunities to develop dependable surface water and groundwater resources near Chennai, authorities are increasingly focusing on seawater desalination to ensure long-term water security.

Metro Water has invited international competitive bids from consultancy firms to undertake feasibility studies, prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and assist in the tendering process for the proposed Minjur facility.

The plant will come up on approximately 40 acres in Kattupalli village, adjacent to the existing desalination facility, and employ seawater reverse osmosis technology.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the project in the Assembly on September 2. The state government has proposed seeking financial assistance from the Centre.

Meanwhile, construction of the Rs 5,815-crore, 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur has gathered momentum, with nearly 75 per cent of the work completed. While marine infrastructure works have been completed, construction of treatment facilities and transmission pipelines is progressing. Trial operations are expected to commence by September 2027, ahead of the original October deadline, benefiting Chennai's southern and western suburbs.