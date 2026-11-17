MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Former US President Joe Biden has described the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a potentially transformative trade link that could help Washington compete with China and bring India and Middle Eastern countries closer together, while crediting the Quad with strengthening US-India relations.

In his memoir, 'Promise Me, America', Biden recounts the strategic thinking behind the IMEC announced during the September 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi and his efforts to deepen ties with India.

"It was brilliant in its simplicity," Biden writes of the corridor, known as IMEC. The book hit the stores on Tuesday.

He describes a proposed route alternating ships and trains to move goods from Mumbai through the Arabian Peninsula and across the Middle East to the Israeli port of Haifa, from where ships could carry them to southern Europe.

"If IMEC could be built, it would not only help us to compete with China," he writes.

Biden envisaged the initiative drawing India, Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states, Jordan, the West Bank and Israel into a trading network, with economic cooperation helping ease political divisions.

"The conversations around IMEC had a remarkable effect. They allowed for the possibility of a new economic and political alignment to emerge," he writes.

"It involved many nations, but at the heart of it was a profoundly important new relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel."

Biden says he had been working toward that relationship since his July 2022 visit to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

The September 2023 memorandum establishing IMEC's principles outlined two corridors connecting India with the Gulf and the Gulf with Europe. It envisaged a ship-to-rail network, alongside electricity and digital connections and infrastructure for transporting clean hydrogen. The document recorded political commitments rather than legally binding obligations.

In a separate passage, Biden identifies the elevation of the Quad -- comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia -- as an early diplomatic priority of his presidency.

He recalls holding a virtual meeting in March 2021 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and then-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"A favourable dividend was a rapidly improving relationship with India," Biden writes.

"I had paid close attention to this relationship for decades, going back to my Senate days, and I was proud to shepherd a US-India nuclear agreement through the Senate in 2006."

"That had lifted the relationship to a higher level, and I fully intended to lift it some more."

The 2006 legislation was the Hyde Act, which established the legal framework for US civil nuclear cooperation with India. Congressional approval of the bilateral nuclear agreement followed in 2008. Senate records show Biden voted for both measures.

Biden says the Quad's cooperation on Covid vaccines helped bring its members closer together as they confronted a common threat.

The March 2021 initiative included US financing intended to support Indian manufacturer Biological E's capacity to produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022. That was a production-capacity goal, rather than a statement of doses delivered. The four leaders held their first in-person summit in Washington on September 24, 2021.

Despite Washington's long-standing ties with Pakistan, Biden writes that there were clear reasons to build a stronger strategic partnership with India.

He points to the growth of Indian immigration to the United States following the 1965 Immigration Act and shared scientific projects, including the joint US-Indian NISAR satellite, as sources of deeper ties.

Biden also places India within a wider network of partners whose combined economic strength, he argues, gives Washington substantial advantages in its competition with Beijing.

However, he rejects the idea that China's rise must inevitably produce conflict with the United States.

Recalling his San Francisco summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden endorses the view that the world is large enough to accommodate both powers and that neither can afford to turn its back on the other.

"If we continue to defend our values and interests, while working with capable allies, we can build a future big enough for all of us to live in," he writes.