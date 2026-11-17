

Coinbase's John D'Agostino said on Monday he looks for a breakdown in market structure, but that he didn't“see any of that.”

He said a company that lists“purely on chain” could become“the next Nvidia, the next Anthropic, the next Tesla, the next Coinbase.” According to him, companies avoiding on-chain IPOs were“not stupid.”

Bitcoin (BTC) is increasingly competing with artificial intelligence for investor risk capital, and even Coinbase (COIN) executives acknowledged that the shift is happening. As Anthropic (ANT) gears up for its Nasdaq debut this week, John D'Agostino, COIN's head of institutional strategy, said the case that upcoming AI IPOs were drawing risk capital away from the token was "a reasonable argument.”

D'Agostino made the comments on the Milk Road podcast on Monday and said he wasn't convinced the drain had done lasting damage. "What I look for in these situations is sort of a breakdown in market structure, massively decreasing market participation, market participation that's concentrating amongst a single type of market participant," he said. "I don't see any of that."

'Nothing Different' Structurally

D'Agostino said he saw nothing structurally different from four to five months ago, "when everybody was extremely bullish." According to him, Bitcoin is a commodity, comparable to gold or crude oil, so its sharp swings don't worry him. He pointed to crude oil, which once traded below zero, and called it“the world's most important commodity.” Such drops upset people who bought at the top, he said, "but they do not devalue it as an asset."

On-Chain IPOs Still A Hard Sell

D'Agostino also discussed why companies have been slow to go public on-chain. A company that lists "purely on-chain" could become "the next Nvidia (NVDA), the next Anthropic, the next Tesla (TSLA), the next Coinbase (COIN)," he said. "That's possible."

For now, he said, most companies were sticking to traditional listings "because they don't have to" change.

Bankers can promise heavily oversubscribed offerings, and crypto can't yet match that, he added. He said the industry should stop dismissing skeptics. "They're not stupid. They disagree with us, and they are acting rationally given their position," he said. Larger companies will move only once on-chain trading makes up a meaningful share of their volume, he said, such as "10, 20, 30%."

All Eyes On Anthropic Listing Ahead

His comments come as Anthropic (ANT) prepares to go public, expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. Tom Lee had said retail investors may be cashing out of crypto ahead of the debut.

Bitcoin's price was up 0.3% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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